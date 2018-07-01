Rangers Reaction: Growing group believes Beltre would nix a trade

Just think: In less than two years the Texas Rangers won't have to worry about how to juggle the Fox Sports broadcast window and the sizzling summer heat.

The Rangers and Chicago White Sox played at 8:05 p.m. Saturday after receiving a waiver to do so during the exclusive national window from 3 p.m.-9 p.m. The other choice was before the window in the middle of the oppressive heat.

The two teams made the right choice.

Once 2020 arrives and the building across the street is built, there will be no problems. The Rangers will play a day game, and it will be glorious under the roof and in air conditioning.

And it's going to be on natural grass, right? Right, Rangers owners?

Here's some Rangers Reaction from a 13-4 victory.

1. These White Sox have been really hard to watch the past two nights, bless their hearts. But this is what their ownership and front office wanted, a total tank job, so judging on that criteria, mission accomplished.

They have more talent coming, though not nearly fast enough, and they don't want to trade star first baseman Jose Abreu to a contender for more upper-level prospects. This isn't going to end quickly.

The White Sox have six players in the most recent Top 100 prospects list from Baseball America, twice as many as the Rangers. The Rangers' young core currently in the majors is better than what the White Sox have on the field now.

But what will things look like in the Rangers' dugout Aug. 1? That's the day after the non-waiver trade deadline, and the Rangers have multiple players who could be shipped out.

Chief among them is third baseman Adrian Beltre, who could find himself in Abreu's shoes if the Rangers can't find a trade that would entice him to wave his full no-trade rights.

There are more than a few within the organization who believe that Beltre won't except a trade. He has told many of his desire to retire with the Rangers, and he did so publicly Saturday.

He said after last year's deadline that it would take a perfect situation for him to accept a trade but even then there are no guarantees that a trade to a contender would result in a ring.





The Rangers have interest in re-signing Beltre for 2019 should he decide to play a 22nd season, and the feeling is mutual even though the Rangers will give him a slim chance at winning a World Series.





That's the only thing he believes is missing from his career resume.

But priorities change as people get older. They start families, they have build careers, they want to leave a legacy. That's in any walk of life.

Beltre wants his legacy to be tied to the Rangers, the club that sent him to the World Series in 2011 and embraced him on his way to 3,000 hits and a certain spot in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

He can do some good with the 2019 Rangers, if the sides are able to come to terms. The Rangers won't be giving the $18 million he's being paid this season, and they likely will want him to split time between third base and designated hitter.

He's doing that now, and manager Jeff Banister has done a nice job moving the DH spot around to include Shin-Soo Choo and anyone who might have a nagging injury.

Beltre would be a mentor on the field and off it, as he would likely to be juggling more young players who need to learn the right way to play. The Beltre Way is the right way.

Hopefully, it will leave the Rangers better off than the White Sox, who have been really hard to watch the past two nights.

2. Bartolo Colon needs one more win, one more, to become the all-time wins leader by a pitcher from Latin America.

He survived a 42-pitch second inning to last into the sixth, and the bullpen hung onto the Rangers' lead to get Colon career win No. 245. That ties Nicaragua-born Dennis Martinez for the record.

Colon is on the cusp of the record he was aiming to reach when he searched far and wide for a job in the off-season. He landed a minor-league deal with the Rangers, and the need to put Martin Perez on the disabled list to start the season, plus a desire to use six starters, created an opening for Colon.

For a while, he was the Rangers' best starter. Now, he's a veteran arm that more often than not is giving them a chance to win.

His performance — three runs in five innings — was the 10th time this season he has allowed three runs or fewer in a start. Colon allowed two runs in the high pitch-count second, when the premier strike thrower suddenly couldn't find the strike zone, but managed to hold things together until the Rangers rallied into a lead.

If he can do that once more this season, and it seems highly likely that he will, he can retire with more wins than any other Latin American pitcher.

That's no small feat, even if it's taken him 21 seasons to get there.

"He's done a lot," said Beltre, a fellow native of the Dominican Republic. "I'm glad for him. It's taken him a long time, 45 years. Hopefully, he can do it in his next start."

3. Perez worked six more scoreless innings on rehab assignment, lthis time at Double A Frisco, and catcher Carlos Perez connected for a homer in the same game as a pair of Rangers rehabbers had a nice night Dr Pepper Ballpark.

And the Rangers will soon be facing a roster crunch.

Perez the left-handed pitcher might need another start before being reinstated from the 60-day disabled list. Whenever he is reinstated, he will need a spot on the 40-man and 25-man rosters.

Perez the catcher is on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained ankle, an injury that left Isiah Kiner-Falefa as the backup. Perez can come off the DL at any time.

First baseman Ronald Guzman is on the 7-day concussion list. He has been taking batting practice and doing normal baseball activities, so he should be ready to go Tuesday.

So, one 40-man spot and three 25-man spots will be needed no later than the middle of next week. Two won't be hard to get.

Ryan Rua will be optioned for the fifth time this season for Guzman. That's one.

Austin Bibens-Dirkx could be optioned for the pitching Perez's 25-man spot. Matt Bush can be transferred to the 60-day DL to create the 40-man spot. That's two.

Creating the third could hurt some feelings.

Guzman could come off the DL and be optioned. Kiner-Falefa has options. Neither of those two deserves to be sent to the minors, but that happens often to the undeserving.

Carlos Perez doesn't have options remaining and would have to be designated for assignment if the Rangers were to keep Kiner-Falefa as the backup catcher.

If the Rangers choose to keep Guzman and Kiner-Falefa and add Perez, they might finally have to try to sneak Rule 5 outfielder Carlos Tocci through waivers. He'll make it, putting his future in the hands of his old team, the Philadelphia Phillies.

And then there's Matt Moore, who lost his rotation spot and is now the long reliever. He has options remaining, but because he has more than five years' worth of playing time, he must consent to go to the minors. If he were to refuse an optional assignment, the Rangers would either have to release him or keep him on the roster.

The way this season has gone, though, a player is bound to get injured and make all of the above moot.