Rangers reaction: Adrian Beltre's root canal, Tony Barnette's lat strain and more

The Houston Astros won’t return to Globe Life Park until 2019, although that is goodnews for the Texas Rangers.





The reigning World Series champions completed a two-gamesweep of the Rangers on Wednesday night, pulling out a 5-4 victory in extrainnings. It marked the final matchup between the two AL West and intrastaterivals in Arlington.

The two teams will meet for a three-game series in Houston later this month,and that’ll be it for the season.

Anyways, on to the reaction –

1. Injury updates. Third baseman Adrian Beltre was a latescratch with a tooth infection Wednesday, but all is well after he underwent aroot canal.

Beltre made the trip to Detroit.

But the Rangers didn’t receive great news on reliever TonyBarnette. He exited Tuesday’s game with a right shoulder strain and an MRIrevealed a strained lat. That means Barnette won’t throw for at least fourweeks, which would likely put his return in mid-August at the earliest.

Reliever Chris Martin took the loss Wednesday and saidafterward he is dealing with left groin soreness. Martin doesn’t think theinjury is serious.

2. Mound issues. First pitch had to be delayed about 10minutes on Wednesday as the grounds crew worked on the Globe Life Park pitching mound.

Rangers starter Mike Minor said the mound was slick, andAstros starter Gerrit Cole also had issues with the mound.

So did Martin, who fell down after hitting a batter with apitch.

A slick mound hasn’t been much of an issue in previousgames.

As Minor said jokingly, "I don’t know if it was because itwas 90-degrees out and not 100-degrees. I don’t know."

3. Mazara, Gallo struggles. Nomar Mazara and Joey Gallo had forgettablenights at the plate, each going 0-for-5 with three strikeouts.

Mazara left a team-high five on base and finds himself in amini-slump, going 1-for-13 in the past three games.

Gallo, though, is in a full-fledged slump. He left four onbase and is batting .114 (5-for-44) over the last 14 games. His average has dippedto .191 on the season, fifth-lowest qualifying average in the big leagues.