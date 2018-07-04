Rangers notes: Chris Martin returns from brief minor league stint

Chris Martin couldn’t have asked for a better stay in the minor leagues.

Martin didn’t even join Triple A Round Rock after being demoted Tuesday as the Texas Rangers had a quick need for his return to the bullpen when Tony Barnette exited with a right shoulder strain later that night.

So Martin rejoined the team on Wednesday as Barnette headed to the disabled list.

Rangers reliever Tony Barnette felt a tug on his right shoulder in the eighth inning and had to leave the game.

"It's an unfortunate situation that I’m back here with Tony getting hurt, you don’t want that to happen,” Martin said. “I was going to handle it as professionally as I can Go to Oklahoma City [where Round Rock is on a current road trip] and get some games in and hopefully I would’ve been back up here."

Martin, who attended Arlington High School, has a 4.13 ERA in 24 relief innings for Texas. He threw a perfect inning Saturday, but allowed two earned runs on three hits in a 1/3 of an inning on June 27.

The extent of Barnette’s injury is unknown at this point.

"Obviously we’ll get the results and MRI and see where he’s at,” manager Jeff Banister said.

Other pregame news –

▪ Second baseman Rougned Odor had been scheduled for a day off Wednesday, but returned to the lineup when the Rangers scratched Adrian Beltre with an infected tooth.

Asked about Odor’s defense of late, Banister said: “It is some of the best defense we’ve seen him play on a consistent basis."





▪ It'll be a Perez-Perez battery at Triple A Round Rock on Thursday. Left-hander Martin Perez is scheduled to make a rehab start with an 85-90 pitch count. His catcher will be Carlos Perez, who had his injury rehabilitation assignment transferred from Double A Frisco to Round Rock.

The expectation is that Martin Perez will be ready to join the Rangers rotation, if all goes well Thursday.

▪ Banister expressed a desire to face all of the AL West opponents in the final weeks of the season. But that won’t happen with the Astros this season.

Wednesday marks the final Rangers-Astros contest in Arlington, and the two teams will play their final series against each other later this month in Houston.

"I like to be able to play in the last half of the season your divisional opponents,” Banister said. “You want to be able to do that. As a team, the head-to-head, is what you look forward to and look for."