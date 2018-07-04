Rangers Reaction: Enjoy the enjoyable even if your team stinks

Negative Nellies never turn down a chance to look on the dark side. Especially a certain segment of fans.



Case in point: Tuesday night.



The last-place Rangers were facing the first-place Astros at Globe Life Park. The Astros won 5-3 after building a five-run lead in the third inning. Nothing out of the ordinary here.



There are positive trends, statistical records and streaks, however, that remain a joy to witness, even if your team stinks.



Positive notations, perhaps shared on Twitter, about Rangers manager Jeff Banister being on the verge of his career 300th win, which will make him the fastest to get there in club history, are often met with an unnecessary reminder from some that the team isn't good this year. Thanks for the newsflash!



Those same people like to make this point whenever Shin-Soo Choo's on-base streak is mentioned. He's at 43 games, by the way, after collecting two walks and two singles. Choo has been on base 96 times in 43 games since his streak began. No matter how many games the Rangers have lost, that's fun to watch.



And finally, even these Debbie Downers are smart enough to bite their tongues when Adrian Beltre's bona fides are reported. Beltre collected career hit No. 3,108, two shy of No. 20 Dave Winfield on the all-time list. Eight more hits and Beltre will pass Alex Rodriguez for No. 19 all-time. Now that is something to be happy about.



1. Gallo's long at-bat — It wasn't a 400-foot home run but it was fun to watch just the same. Joey Gallo's 12-pitch walk in the eighth inning was an impressive feat, especially considering the Astros' Hector Rondon was zipping fastball after fastball 99 mph and higher to the plate. Gallo fouled off eight pitches, including five consecutive pitches with two runners on and two outs and Texas trailing 5-3.

"It's obviously tough sitting on the bench all game and then facing 100 [mph]. I was just trying to put together the best at-bat I could," Gallo said. "I just didn't want ot sell out and try to hit one to the moon and swing at a bad pitch and be out. I just wanted to stay in my zone. It might have looked like I was swinging for the fences but I wasn't. I was trying just trying to fight, especially against a guy like that."



It's the most pitches Gallo has seen in a plate appearance, surpassing an 11-pitch walk against the Rays' Jose De Leon on May 29, 2017.



The only Rangers' player to see more pitches this season is Hanser Alberto's 13-pitch walk on May 30 in Seattle.



2. Barnette update — Right-hander Tony Barnette left the game in the eighth with a right shoulder strain. With one out and no one on in the inning, Barnette felt a tug in his right shoulder on the first pitch to Marwin Gonzalez. He tried to ignore the pain but after two more pitches he knew something was wrong. He walked off the mound in the direction of the Rangers' dugout as trainers and manager Jeff Banister quickly rushed to him. He'll be reevaluated on Wednesday and have an MRI.



"I didn’t want to believe it," Barnette said. "I threw the third pitch and that’s when I went to the dugout. It was a pretty quick pin prick."



He doesn't believe the right shoulder inflammation that put him on the disabled list earlier in the season is related.



"I’ve felt fantastic for the last few weeks ever since we treated that issue. I don’t believe it is related but I’m not a doctor," said Barnette, whose never felt pain in this particular part of the shoulder.

"Of course it’s concerning any time you have to come out of a ballgame. Not only are you concerned with your physical well-being but now you put your guys in the bullpen in a spot," he said. "The last place I want to go is walking off the mound in the middle of an at-bat."

3. Perez rehab update — Martin Perez is scheduled to make his third rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock in Oklahoma City on Thursday. The left-hander hasn't allowed a run in 13 innings for High-A Hickory and Double-A Frisco. He's expected to throw 85 to 90 pitches on Thursday. Perez has been on the disabled list since April 30 with right elbow soreness. It's the same elbow that required surgery when it was broken during the off-season when Perez tried dodging a startled bull.

4. More signees —The Rangers signed five more draft picks bringing their total to 32 of their 40 selections. Shortstop Jax Biggers, who was taken in the eighth round, completed the club's top 14 picks, and third baseman Shea Patterson, who was taken in the 39th round. Patterson, who played quarterback at Ole Miss before transferring to Michigan, plans on playing in the fall. He agreed to a 2019 contract. Other signed players include left-hander Grant Wolfram (18th round), right-hander Wyatt Sparks (23rd round) and right-hander Renton Poole (28th round). These players (not including Patterson) have been assigned to the Arizona Rangrers. Texas has signed 18 of its top 20 picks.

5. Rotation in Detroit — The Rangers four-game series in Detroit beginning Thursday includes Yovani Gallardo's third start since rejoining the club. A look at the pitching matchups:



Game 1: RHP Yovani Gollardo (2-0, 9.00 ERA) vs. LHP Matthew Boyd (4-6, 4.18), 6:10 p.m. Thursday



Game 2: RHP Bartolo Colon (5-5, 4.76) vs. RHP Jordan Zimmermann (3-0, 3.91), 6:10 p.m. Friday



Game 3: LHP Cole Hamels (4-7, 4.05) vs. RHP Mike Fiers (3-5, 3.79), 3:10 p.m. Saturday



Game 4: RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx vs. RHP Michael Fulmer (3-7, 4.22), 12:10 p.m. Sunday