Injuries have Rangers’ Beltre thinking more DH games

The end isn’t near for Adrian Beltre, despite a series of injuries the past two seasons. He says more games at designated hitter could prolong his MLB career.
What weird injury forced the Rangers to scratch Adrian Beltre?

By Drew Davison

July 04, 2018 05:16 PM

Arlington

Adrian Beltre became a late scratch Wednesday with a ... infected tooth?

Yes, that is the official word from the Texas Rangers as to why the future Hall of Fame third baseman couldn't go on the Fourth of July.

The good news is that it likely won't sideline the 39-year-old Beltre for long. Beltre has already had a couple stints on the disabled list with left hamstring strains.

Jurickson Profar started at third in place of Beltre. Profar had been scheduled to start at second with Rougned Odor getting a day off, but Beltre's injury altered Jeff Banister's lineup card.

