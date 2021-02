Fort Worth-area players highlight 2020-21 TSWA high school football all-state teams

The Texas Sports Writers Association announced its 2020-21 high school football all-state teams this week and more than 75 players in the Fort Worth-area made the cut.

Southlake Carroll WR Brady Boyd and RB Owen Allen were voted Class 6A first-team all-state after leading the Dragons to the 6A D1 championship in January.

Allen, a sophomore, rushed for 2,063 yards and 28 touchdowns. Boyd, a senior and Minnesota signee, made 71 catches for 1,159 yards and 18 TDs. Boyd averaged 116 yards receiving per game.

Euless Trinity RB Ollie Gordon (Oklahoma State commit) joined Allen as a first-team running back. Gordon rushed for 2,086 yards and 28 TDs. He led the Fort Worth-area with 231 yards rushing per game.

Carroll had seven players on the list with WR Landon Samson and LB Barrett Baker making second team.

Haslet Eaton also added seven players. The Eagles had their best season in program history.

In Class 5A, Aledo RB DeMarco Roberts (Lamar) was named offensive player of the year. Roberts, who was also Star-Telegram offensive POTY, helped the Bearcats to the 5A D2 championship, a 10th state title in program history. Roberts finished the season with 2,266 yards rushing and an area-leading 39 TDs.

Aledo DB BJ Allen was voted defensive player of the year. Allen recorded 67 tackles, 56 solo tackles, 2 for loss, 2 interceptions and 6 pass deflections for the Bearcats. Aledo had six players on the 5A team with WR JoJo Earle (Alabama) and DL Caden Anderson making second team.

Mansfield Summit, which reached the state semifinals for the first time, had four on the 5A list, including Star Telegram defensive POTY Kamren Washington (Sam Houston State). Washington made 97 tackles, 37 for loss and 17 sacks. DB Jalon Rock was voted as an all-state defensive back and kick returner. Rock made three INTs, 17 pass deflections and had five TD returns.

Azle’s Eric Mcalister (Boise State) was second-team WR. Mcalister caught 21 TDs this season.

Kennedale DB JD Coffey (Texas) made 4A first-team and Brock had six players on the 3A team.

CLASS 6A

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Wide receivers – Brady Boyd, Southlake Carroll

Running backs – Owen Allen, Southlake Carroll, Ollie Gordon, Euless Trinity

Tackles – Savion Byrd, Duncanville

Defense

Linemen – Byron Murphy, DeSoto

Kick returner – Lenard Lemons, Arlington Martin

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Wide receivers – Landon Sampson, Southlake Carroll, Roderick Daniels, Duncanville

Place-kicker – Colby Sessums, Haslet Eaton

Defense

Linemen – Shemar Turner, DeSoto, Charles Esters III, Cedar Hill

Linebackers – Barrett Baker, Southlake Carroll, Kendrick Blackshire, Duncanville, Morice Blackwell, Arlington Martin

Punter – Cooper Hicks, Arlington

THIRD TEAM

Offense

Center – Dylan Anderson, Southlake Carroll

Wide receivers – Jerand Bradley, DeSoto

Tight end – RJ Maryland, Southlake Carroll

Quarterback – Kaidon Salter, Cedar Hill

Defense

Linebackers – Brock Hayward, Haslet Eaton

Secondary – Johnny Smith-Rider, Haltom

HONORABLE MENTION

Offense

Guards – Heston Edwards, Haslet Eaton, Dakari Fantroy, Duncanville

Tackles – Devon Campbell, Arlington Bowie, Hunter Erb, Haslet Eaton

Centers – Yonas Daniel, Haslet Eaton

Wide receivers – Jaedon Wilson, DeSoto

Tight ends – Xzavior Kautai, Euless Trinity

All-purpose – Jace Washington, Haltom

Defense

Linemen – Cisco Caston, Weatherford, Ola Fakailoatonga, Euless Trinity, Jayden Gray, Haslet Eaton

Linebackers – Jordan Crook, Duncanville, Trevell Johnson, Arlington Martin, LD Martin, Euless Trinity, Marsel McDuffie, South Grand Prairie

Secondary – Ashton Levells, DeSoto, Ben Roberts, Haslet Eaton, Jacob Schaeffer, Euless Trinity, Richard Toney, Arlington

CLASS 5A

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Running backs – DeMarco Roberts, Aledo

Offensive player of the year – DeMarco Roberts, Aledo

Defense

Linemen – Kam Washington, Mansfield Summit

Secondary – BJ Allen, Aledo

Defensive player of the year – BJ Allen, Aledo

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Wide receivers – Eric McAlister, Azle

Tight end – Juan Davis, Everman

All-purpose – JoJo Earle, Aledo

Defense

Linemen – Caden Anderson, Aledo

Kick returner – Jalon Rock, Mansfield Summit

THIRD TEAM

Offense

Tackles – Rocco O’Keefe, Aledo, Jacoby Jackson, Mansfield Summit

Center – Jace Lowe, Cleburne

Running backs – Deuce Jones, Mansfield Timberview

Defense

Linemen – Taylor Steele, Colleyville Heritage

Linebackers – Luke Lingard, Colleyville Heritage, Nico Keramidis, Cleburne

HONORABLE MENTION

Offense

Tackles – Drake Bequeaith, Grapevine

Centers – Kingston Leota, Richland

Tackles – Dorion Strawn, Ennis

Wide receivers – Raymond Gay, Red Oak, Hal Presley, Mansfield Summit

Tight ends – Jason Llewellyn, Aledo, Griffin Edwards, Grapevine

Quarterbacks – Collin Drake, Ennis, Simeon Evans, Mansfield Timberview, Chris Lee, Azle

Running backs – Cleo Chandler, Cleburne, Caleb Texada, Grapevine

Defense

Linemen – Terrell Tilmon, Mansfield Timberview, Jarveon Williams, Ennis

Linebackers – Payton Chapman, Ennis

Secondary – Jalon Rock, Mansfield Summit

CLASS 4A

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Place-kicker – Brendan Hall, Springtown

Defense

Linemen – Cory Aper, Glen Rose

Secondary – JD Coffey, Kennedale

Punter – Brendan Hall, Springtown

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Wide receivers – David Juarez, Decatur

Defense

Linebackers – Landry Phipps, Decatur

Secondary – Jackson Carroll, Decatur

Kick returner – Drew Coleman, Godley

THIRD TEAM

Offense

Guards – Carson Walker, Midlothian Heritage

Place-kicker – Aidan Birr, Kennedale

HONORABLE MENTION

Offense

Tackles – Cody Miser, Godley

Wide receivers – Parker Priddy, Godley

Quarterbacks – Caden Burke, Godley, Camden Chesney, Springtown

Running backs – Kolby Bartlett, Godley

Defense

Linemen – D’Angelo Freeman, Midlothian Heritage

Linebackers – Noah Gray, Midlothian Heritage, RJ Pepper, Kennedale

Secondary – Isiah Hall, Lake Worth, Reagan Rodriguez, Glen Rose, Braden Waters, Kennedale

Kick returner – Reagan Rodriquez, Glen Rose

CLASS 3A

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Tackles – Jacob Bayer, Grandview

Defense

Linebackers – Carson Carter, Brock

Secondary – Luke Dillingham, Brock

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Tight end – Nathan Jones, Brock

Running backs – Cash Jones, Brock

THIRD TEAM

Offense

Guards – Kadyn Matthews, Brock

HONORABLE MENTION

Offense

Tackles – Garrett Vancampen

Quarterbacks – Dane Jentsch, Grandview

Running backs – Gavin Leftwich, Grandview

Defense

Linemen – Chase Webster, Brock

Linebackers – Jayden Canafax, Peaster, Nick Taylor, Boyd