High School Sports
Fort Worth-area HS girls basketball regional quarterfinal, semifinal scores and pairings
UIL STATE PLAYOFFS
Class 6A
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Region I
Keller 76, North Crowley 66
South Grand Prairie 60, Plano 51
Southlake Carroll 40, Keller Timber Creek 27
Plano East 50, Arlington Martin 40
Region II
DeSoto 56, Sachse 23
Houston Langham Creek 76, Tomball Memorial 37
Duncanville 78, Cedar Hill 63
Klein Oak 40, Cypress Springs 39
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Region I
Keller (21-6) vs. South Grand Prairie (23-2), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Coppell HS
Southlake Carroll (23-6) vs. Plano East (19-3), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Loos Field House, Addison
Region II
DeSoto (24-2) vs. Houston Langham Creek (22-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Temple HS
Duncanville (27-2) vs. Klein Oak (18-9), TBD
Region III
Katy Tompkins (20-3) vs. Pearland Shadow Creek (24-4), 7 p.m. Saturday, Merrell Center, Katy
Houston Cypress Creek (29-0) vs. Houston Summer Creek (17-6), 5:30 p.m. Friday, Merrell Center, Katy
Region IV
Converse Judson (24-1) vs. Harlingen (23-2), noon Saturday, Alice HS
San Antonio Reagan (18-3) vs. San Antonio Stevens (19-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Northside Gym, San Antonio
Class 5A
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Region I
Lubbock-Cooper 80, Canutillo 24
Mansfield Legacy 49, Grapevine 28
Plainview 69, Amarillo Tascosa 63
Wichita Falls Rider 53, Lake Dallas 52
Region II
Frisco Liberty 33, Frisco Memorial 28
North Forney 50, Royse City 47
Wylie East 50, Frisco Lone Star 42
Red Oak 54, Highland Park 48
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Region I
Lubbock-Cooper (27-3) vs. Mansfield Legacy (27-1), 5:30 p.m. Friday, Hardin-Simmons University, Abilene
Plainview (19-8) vs. Wichita Falls Rider (25-2), 4 p.m. Saturday, Childress HS
Region II
Frisco Liberty (19-8) vs. North Forney (20-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Garland Naaman Forest HS
Wylie East (26-3) vs. Red Oak (24-5), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Flower Mound HS
Region III
College Station (23-3) vs. Richmond Foster (23-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Merrell Center, Katy
Pflugerville Hendrickson (23-2) vs. Beaumont United (19-0), 3 p.m. Saturday, Waller HS
Region IV
Georgetown (25-4) vs. Mission Pioneer (21-2), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Pleasanton HS
Cedar Park (23-1) vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (26-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, site TBD, San Antonio
Class 4A
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Region I
Canyon 49, Levelland 24
Glen Rose 38, Krum 29
Seminole 61, Hereford 53
Bridgeport 37, Argyle 36
Region II
Midlothian Heritage 50, Melissa 46
Gilmer 37, Lindale 34
Dallas Pinkston 47, Kennedale 38
Brownsboro 68, Sunnyvale 60
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Region I
Canyon (27-1) vs. Glen Rose (26-3), 2 p.m. Saturday, Colorado City HS
Seminole (25-5) vs. Bridgeport (20-8), 5 p.m. Saturday, Tuscola Jim Ned HS
Region II
Midlothian Heritage (23-5) vs. Gilmer (24-2), TBD
Dallas Pinkston (24-5) vs. Brownsboro (26-1), TBD
Region III
Waco La Vega (20-7) vs. Lumberton (22-3), 2 p.m. Saturday, Crockett HS
Hardin-Jefferson (26-0) vs. China Spring (20-6), 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Madisonville HS
Region IV
Fredericksburg (28-1) vs. Robstown (23-2), TBD
Boerne (22-4) vs. Devine (18-6), 6 p.m. Friday, Northside Gym, San Antonio
Class 3A
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Region I
Brownfield 57, Childress 55
Peaster 71, Nocona 57
Shallowater 55, Canadian 47
Tuscola Jim Ned 44, Bowie 22
Region II
Gunter 49, Edgewood 37
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 44, Mount Vernon 33
Ponder 53, Emory Rains 36
Winnsboro 90, Gladewater Sabine 47
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Region I
Brownfield (25-1) vs. Peaster (26-4), TBD
Shallowater (26-0) vs. Tuscola Jim Ned (27-2), 6 p.m. Friday, Childress HS
Region II
Gunter (25-5) vs. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (24-4), TBD
Ponder (27-3) vs. Winnsboro (27-2), 4 p.m. Saturday, Prosper HS
Comments