High School Sports

Fort Worth-area HS girls basketball regional quarterfinal, semifinal scores and pairings

UIL STATE PLAYOFFS

Class 6A

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Region I

Keller 76, North Crowley 66

South Grand Prairie 60, Plano 51

Southlake Carroll 40, Keller Timber Creek 27

Plano East 50, Arlington Martin 40

Region II

DeSoto 56, Sachse 23

Houston Langham Creek 76, Tomball Memorial 37

Duncanville 78, Cedar Hill 63

Klein Oak 40, Cypress Springs 39

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Region I

Keller (21-6) vs. South Grand Prairie (23-2), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Coppell HS

Southlake Carroll (23-6) vs. Plano East (19-3), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Loos Field House, Addison

Region II

DeSoto (24-2) vs. Houston Langham Creek (22-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Temple HS

Duncanville (27-2) vs. Klein Oak (18-9), TBD

Region III

Katy Tompkins (20-3) vs. Pearland Shadow Creek (24-4), 7 p.m. Saturday, Merrell Center, Katy

Houston Cypress Creek (29-0) vs. Houston Summer Creek (17-6), 5:30 p.m. Friday, Merrell Center, Katy

Region IV

Converse Judson (24-1) vs. Harlingen (23-2), noon Saturday, Alice HS

San Antonio Reagan (18-3) vs. San Antonio Stevens (19-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Northside Gym, San Antonio

Class 5A

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Region I

Lubbock-Cooper 80, Canutillo 24

Mansfield Legacy 49, Grapevine 28

Plainview 69, Amarillo Tascosa 63

Wichita Falls Rider 53, Lake Dallas 52

Region II

Frisco Liberty 33, Frisco Memorial 28

North Forney 50, Royse City 47

Wylie East 50, Frisco Lone Star 42

Red Oak 54, Highland Park 48

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Region I

Lubbock-Cooper (27-3) vs. Mansfield Legacy (27-1), 5:30 p.m. Friday, Hardin-Simmons University, Abilene

Plainview (19-8) vs. Wichita Falls Rider (25-2), 4 p.m. Saturday, Childress HS

Region II

Frisco Liberty (19-8) vs. North Forney (20-6), 7 p.m. Friday, Garland Naaman Forest HS

Wylie East (26-3) vs. Red Oak (24-5), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Flower Mound HS

Region III

College Station (23-3) vs. Richmond Foster (23-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Merrell Center, Katy

Pflugerville Hendrickson (23-2) vs. Beaumont United (19-0), 3 p.m. Saturday, Waller HS

Region IV

Georgetown (25-4) vs. Mission Pioneer (21-2), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Pleasanton HS

Cedar Park (23-1) vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (26-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, site TBD, San Antonio

Class 4A

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Region I

Canyon 49, Levelland 24

Glen Rose 38, Krum 29

Seminole 61, Hereford 53

Bridgeport 37, Argyle 36

Region II

Midlothian Heritage 50, Melissa 46

Gilmer 37, Lindale 34

Dallas Pinkston 47, Kennedale 38

Brownsboro 68, Sunnyvale 60

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Region I

Canyon (27-1) vs. Glen Rose (26-3), 2 p.m. Saturday, Colorado City HS

Seminole (25-5) vs. Bridgeport (20-8), 5 p.m. Saturday, Tuscola Jim Ned HS

Region II

Midlothian Heritage (23-5) vs. Gilmer (24-2), TBD

Dallas Pinkston (24-5) vs. Brownsboro (26-1), TBD

Region III

Waco La Vega (20-7) vs. Lumberton (22-3), 2 p.m. Saturday, Crockett HS

Hardin-Jefferson (26-0) vs. China Spring (20-6), 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Madisonville HS

Region IV

Fredericksburg (28-1) vs. Robstown (23-2), TBD

Boerne (22-4) vs. Devine (18-6), 6 p.m. Friday, Northside Gym, San Antonio

Class 3A

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Region I

Brownfield 57, Childress 55

Peaster 71, Nocona 57

Shallowater 55, Canadian 47

Tuscola Jim Ned 44, Bowie 22

Region II

Gunter 49, Edgewood 37

Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 44, Mount Vernon 33

Ponder 53, Emory Rains 36

Winnsboro 90, Gladewater Sabine 47

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Region I

Brownfield (25-1) vs. Peaster (26-4), TBD

Shallowater (26-0) vs. Tuscola Jim Ned (27-2), 6 p.m. Friday, Childress HS

Region II

Gunter (25-5) vs. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (24-4), TBD

Ponder (27-3) vs. Winnsboro (27-2), 4 p.m. Saturday, Prosper HS

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service