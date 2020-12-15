High School Football
Previewing all eight UIL high school football state championships in 4A and below
The UIL football state championships run Wednesday through Friday at AT&T Stadium.
Wednesday
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Balmorhea vs. Richland Springs
POSTPONED
BALMORHEA BEARS
Record: 11-1
District 5-1A Champ
State: 3rd appearance
Titles: 0 (runner-up 2016, 2017)
Playoff wins: Loraine, Jayton, Motley County, Groom
How they got to state: 44-38 vs. Groom
RICHLAND SPRINGS COYOTES
Record: 12-0
District 16-1A Champ
State: 11th appearance
Titles: 9 (previous 2019)
Winning streak: 26 games
Points for: 652
Points allowed: 286
Playoff wins: Blanket, Oglesby, Calvert, Strawn
How they got to state: 59-56 vs. Strawn
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Sterling City vs. May
Kickoff at 2 p.m.
STERLING CITY EAGLES
Record: 14-0
District 8-1A Champ
State: 2nd appearance
Titles: 0 (runner-up 2010)
Winning streak: 14 games
Points for: 853
Points allowed: 396
Playoff wins: Hermleigh, Rankin, Westbrook, Borden County
How they got to state: 48-40 vs. Borden County
MAY TIGERS
Record: 13-1
District 13-1A Champ
State: 6th appearance (previous 2014)
Titles: 1 (previous 1977)
Winning streak: 12 games
Points for: 848
Points allowed: 304
Playoff wins: Irion County, Jonesboro, Leakey, Blum
How they got to state: 92-86 OT vs. Blum
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Windthorst vs. Mart
Kickoff at 7 p.m.
WINDTHORST TROJANS
Record: 14-1
District 7-2A Champ
State: 6th appearance (previous 2010)
Titles: 2 (previous 2003)
Winning streak: 9 games
Points for: 533
Points allowed: 160
Playoff wins: Hico, Archer City, Albany, Muenster, Wellington
How they got to state: 7-0 vs. Wellington
MART PANTHERS
Record: 14-0
District 10-2A Champ
State: 13th appearance
Titles: 8 (three straight)
Winning streak: 25 games
Points for: 643
Points allowed: 141
Playoff wins: Cumby, Lovelady, West Sabine, Tenaha, Falls City
How they got to state: 48-21 vs. Falls City
Thursday
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Post vs. Shiner
Kickoff at 11 a.m.
POST ANTELOPES
Record: 15-0
District 2-2A Champ
State: 2nd appearance
Titles: 0 (runner-up 2019)
Winning streak: 15 games
Points for: 674
Points allowed: 67
Playoff wins: West Texas, Anson, Panhandle, Cisco, Crawford
How they got to state: 28-14 vs. Crawford
SHINER COMANCHES
Record: 13-0
District 13-2A Champ
State: 5th appearance (previous 2013)
Titles: 2 (previous 2004)
Winning streak: 13 games
Points for: 651
Points allowed: 146
Playoff wins: Harper, Freer, Mason, Refugio, Timpson
How they got to state: 49-7 vs. Timpson
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Canadian vs. Franklin
Kickoff at 3 p.m.
CANADIAN WILDCATS
Record: 14-1
District 3-3A Champ
State: 7th appearance (previous 2018)
Titles: 4 (previous 2015)
Winning streak: 13 games
Points for: 815
Points allowed: 173
Playoff wins: Coahoma, Bangs, Idalou, Childress, Gunter
How they got to state: 33-6 vs. Gunter
FRANKLIN LIONS
Record: 12-2
District 13-3A Champ
State: 2nd appearance
Titles: 0 (runner-up 2015)
Winning streak: 12 games
Points for: 629
Points allowed: 285
Playoff wins: Van Vleck, Natalia, Lexington, Buffalo, Waskom
How they got to state: 14-13 vs. Waskom
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Tuscola Jim Ned vs. Hallettsville
Kickoff at 7 p.m.
JIM NED INDIANS
Record: 13-1
District 3-3A Champ
State: 2nd appearance
Titles: 0 (runner-up 2003)
Winning streak: 13 games
Points for: 472
Points allowed: 209
Playoff wins: Paradise, Dalhart, Brock, Pilot Point, Mount Vernon
How they got to state: 24-17 vs. Mount Vernon
HALLETTSVILLE BRAHMAS
Record: 13-2
District 12-3A Champ
State: 1st appearance
Titles: 0
Winning streak: 10 games
Points for: 631
Points allowed: 285
Playoff wins: Little River Academy, Diboll, Lorena, Columbus, Llano
How they got to state: 53-28 vs. Llano
Friday
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Gilmer vs. Carthage
Kickoff at Noon
GILMER BUCKEYES
Record: 14-1
District 8-4A Champ
State: 7th appearance (previous 2014)
Titles: 3 (previous 2014)
Winning streak: 10 games
Points for: 640
Points allowed: 329
Playoff wins: Canton, Godley, Sunnyvale, Caddo Mills, Graham
How they got to state: 35-21 vs. Graham
CARTHAGE BULLDOGS
Record: 13-0
District 10-4A Champ
State: 9th appearance
Titles: 7 (previous 2019)
Winning streak: 29 games
Points for: 527
Points allowed: 95
Playoff wins: Gatesville, Silsbee, Salado, China Spring, Wimberley
How they got to state: 38-7 vs. Wimberley
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Argyle vs. Lindale
Kickoff 7 p.m.
ARGYLE EAGLES
Record: 15-0
District 7-4A Champ
State: 6th appearance (previous (2015)
Titles: 1 (previous 2013)
Winning streak: 15 games
Points for: 721
Points allowed: 227
Playoff wins: North Dallas, Stephenville, La Vega, Paris, Canyon
How they got to state: 37-20 vs. Canyon
LINDALE EAGLES
Record: 13-2
District 9-4A Champ
State: 1st appearance
Titles: 0
Winning streak: 11 games
Points for: 639
Points allowed: 395
Playoff wins: Vidor, Needville, Chapel Hill, Kilgore, Austin LBJ
How they got to state: 31-28 vs. Austin LBJ
