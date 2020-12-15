Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
Previewing all eight UIL high school football state championships in 4A and below

The UIL football state championships run Wednesday through Friday at AT&T Stadium.

Wednesday

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Balmorhea vs. Richland Springs

POSTPONED

BALMORHEA BEARS

Record: 11-1

District 5-1A Champ

State: 3rd appearance

Titles: 0 (runner-up 2016, 2017)

Playoff wins: Loraine, Jayton, Motley County, Groom

How they got to state: 44-38 vs. Groom

RICHLAND SPRINGS COYOTES

Record: 12-0

District 16-1A Champ

State: 11th appearance

Titles: 9 (previous 2019)

Winning streak: 26 games

Points for: 652

Points allowed: 286

Playoff wins: Blanket, Oglesby, Calvert, Strawn

How they got to state: 59-56 vs. Strawn

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Sterling City vs. May

Kickoff at 2 p.m.

STERLING CITY EAGLES

Record: 14-0

District 8-1A Champ

State: 2nd appearance

Titles: 0 (runner-up 2010)

Winning streak: 14 games

Points for: 853

Points allowed: 396

Playoff wins: Hermleigh, Rankin, Westbrook, Borden County

How they got to state: 48-40 vs. Borden County

MAY TIGERS

Record: 13-1

District 13-1A Champ

State: 6th appearance (previous 2014)

Titles: 1 (previous 1977)

Winning streak: 12 games

Points for: 848

Points allowed: 304

Playoff wins: Irion County, Jonesboro, Leakey, Blum

How they got to state: 92-86 OT vs. Blum

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Windthorst vs. Mart

Kickoff at 7 p.m.

WINDTHORST TROJANS

Record: 14-1

District 7-2A Champ

State: 6th appearance (previous 2010)

Titles: 2 (previous 2003)

Winning streak: 9 games

Points for: 533

Points allowed: 160

Playoff wins: Hico, Archer City, Albany, Muenster, Wellington

How they got to state: 7-0 vs. Wellington

MART PANTHERS

Record: 14-0

District 10-2A Champ

State: 13th appearance

Titles: 8 (three straight)

Winning streak: 25 games

Points for: 643

Points allowed: 141

Playoff wins: Cumby, Lovelady, West Sabine, Tenaha, Falls City

How they got to state: 48-21 vs. Falls City

Thursday

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Post vs. Shiner

Kickoff at 11 a.m.

POST ANTELOPES

Record: 15-0

District 2-2A Champ

State: 2nd appearance

Titles: 0 (runner-up 2019)

Winning streak: 15 games

Points for: 674

Points allowed: 67

Playoff wins: West Texas, Anson, Panhandle, Cisco, Crawford

How they got to state: 28-14 vs. Crawford

SHINER COMANCHES

Record: 13-0

District 13-2A Champ

State: 5th appearance (previous 2013)

Titles: 2 (previous 2004)

Winning streak: 13 games

Points for: 651

Points allowed: 146

Playoff wins: Harper, Freer, Mason, Refugio, Timpson

How they got to state: 49-7 vs. Timpson

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Canadian vs. Franklin

Kickoff at 3 p.m.

CANADIAN WILDCATS

Record: 14-1

District 3-3A Champ

State: 7th appearance (previous 2018)

Titles: 4 (previous 2015)

Winning streak: 13 games

Points for: 815

Points allowed: 173

Playoff wins: Coahoma, Bangs, Idalou, Childress, Gunter

How they got to state: 33-6 vs. Gunter

FRANKLIN LIONS

Record: 12-2

District 13-3A Champ

State: 2nd appearance

Titles: 0 (runner-up 2015)

Winning streak: 12 games

Points for: 629

Points allowed: 285

Playoff wins: Van Vleck, Natalia, Lexington, Buffalo, Waskom

How they got to state: 14-13 vs. Waskom

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Tuscola Jim Ned vs. Hallettsville

Kickoff at 7 p.m.

JIM NED INDIANS

Record: 13-1

District 3-3A Champ

State: 2nd appearance

Titles: 0 (runner-up 2003)

Winning streak: 13 games

Points for: 472

Points allowed: 209

Playoff wins: Paradise, Dalhart, Brock, Pilot Point, Mount Vernon

How they got to state: 24-17 vs. Mount Vernon

HALLETTSVILLE BRAHMAS

Record: 13-2

District 12-3A Champ

State: 1st appearance

Titles: 0

Winning streak: 10 games

Points for: 631

Points allowed: 285

Playoff wins: Little River Academy, Diboll, Lorena, Columbus, Llano

How they got to state: 53-28 vs. Llano

Friday

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Gilmer vs. Carthage

Kickoff at Noon

GILMER BUCKEYES

Record: 14-1

District 8-4A Champ

State: 7th appearance (previous 2014)

Titles: 3 (previous 2014)

Winning streak: 10 games

Points for: 640

Points allowed: 329

Playoff wins: Canton, Godley, Sunnyvale, Caddo Mills, Graham

How they got to state: 35-21 vs. Graham

CARTHAGE BULLDOGS

Record: 13-0

District 10-4A Champ

State: 9th appearance

Titles: 7 (previous 2019)

Winning streak: 29 games

Points for: 527

Points allowed: 95

Playoff wins: Gatesville, Silsbee, Salado, China Spring, Wimberley

How they got to state: 38-7 vs. Wimberley

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Argyle vs. Lindale

Kickoff 7 p.m.

ARGYLE EAGLES

Record: 15-0

District 7-4A Champ

State: 6th appearance (previous (2015)

Titles: 1 (previous 2013)

Winning streak: 15 games

Points for: 721

Points allowed: 227

Playoff wins: North Dallas, Stephenville, La Vega, Paris, Canyon

How they got to state: 37-20 vs. Canyon

LINDALE EAGLES

Record: 13-2

District 9-4A Champ

State: 1st appearance

Titles: 0

Winning streak: 11 games

Points for: 639

Points allowed: 395

Playoff wins: Vidor, Needville, Chapel Hill, Kilgore, Austin LBJ

How they got to state: 31-28 vs. Austin LBJ

