Nolan Catholic rally not enough as Parish Episcopal wins second straight TAPPS title

Parish Episcopal quarterback Preston Stone (2) led the Panthers to the TAPPS D1 state crown for the second straight season. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Fort Worth Nolan Catholic had thrived all season at being a second-half team.

It got the Vikings this far, undefeated and in a TAPPS state final for the first time since 2013.

Unfortunately, starting games slow finally caught up to them Saturday night at Waco Midway’s Panther Stadium against defending Division 1 state champ and district opponent, Dallas Parish Episcopal.

Parish stormed out to two 28-point leads and then held off a big Nolan rally, 42-28, to successfully defend its crown.

The Panthers led 35-7 following a 1-yard TD run by 4-star SMU commit Preston Stone with 8:40 left in the fourth quarter, but then the Vikings woke up.

Nolan scored on a 6-yard run by Skyler Patterson and a 1-yard run by Jimmy Taylor to cut the lead to 35-21 with 2:23 remaining. Taylor’s score came after the Vikings recovered an onside kick.

Nolan did it again on the ensuing kickoff and made it a one-score game when Taylor hit DaMario Parks-Vinson on a 14-yard scoring pass with 2:02 on the clock.

With two timeouts left, the Vikings tried another onside, but the Panthers recovered and two plays later scored on Christian Benson’s 46-yard TD run with 1:46 left.

Parish ends the season 10-1 while Nolan goes 8-1.

The Vikings erased a 14-0 halftime lead to beat Parish in the previous meeting, 31-14. They beating John Paul two weeks ago after falling behind 10-5. Nolan also eliminated FW All Saints in the semis after trailing 24-14 in the third quarter.

But Parish’s lead was too large for Nolan to overcome Saturday night.

Nolan started the game with a 21-yard pass play to cross midfield, but a miscommunication between center and quarterback resulted in the snap going past Taylor for an 18-yard loss.

After Nolan punted, Parish took its opening drive 91 yards on seven plays. Stone threw a 45-yard pass to Jai Moore and the two connected on an 18-yard touchdown. Moore was wide open in the back of the end zone for a 7-0 lead with 7:37 left in the first quarter.

The Vikings crossed midfield on their second drive, but a holding penalty stalled the possession.

Parish then held onto the ball for over half a quarter when the Panthers marched 90 yards on 19 plays in 8 1/2 minutes. The 19th play was a 4-yard TD run by Andrew Paul to make it 14-0 with 8:45 to go in the second quarter.

The Panthers converted two fourth downs on a pair of Stone runs.

Nolan’s best drive of the first half came next when it reached the Parish 35, but a short run and back-to-back incomplete passes put the Vikings in a fourth-and-10. Nolan went for it and lost four yards to turn the ball over on downs.

Nolan turned the ball over downs on its next possession and with 1:21 left before intermission, Parish was able to extend the lead to 21-0 with Stone’s perfect 45-yard TD pass to a striding Blake Youngblood with 10 ticks on the clock.