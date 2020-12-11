Fort Worth Southwest season ends in 5A D2 playoff opener against Canyon Randall

Southwest’s Phillip Bradford Jr. right, celebrates recovering a Canyon Randall fumble in the second quarter of their Division 2-5A Bi-District Play-off football game Friday, December 11, 2020 at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Looking for its first playoff win in eight years, Fort Worth Southwest’s season was cut short against Canyon Randall, 21-10, Friday night in a Class 5A Division 2 bi-district playoff game at Clark Stadium.

Southwest completed its season at 7-3 after finishing second place in District 4-5A D2. It was playing in the postseason for the fifth straight year.

Southwest was unable to take advantage of several scoring opportunities in Randall territory, especially in the second quarter, getting its only touchdown with less than a minute left.

Braden Beck scored two touchdowns on the ground for Randall (5-5), which advances to play El Paso Parkland. Parkland defeated EP Austin, 21-7, on Friday.

The statistics didn’t match the outcome as Southwest out-gained Randall 286-261 in total yards.

Randall drove 43 yards in six plays on its opening possession with Beck getting the last five with a run up the middle. All of the plays were runs as Randall stayed relatively conservative on offense throughout most of the night.

The score stayed 7-0 until the last minute of the first half.

Southwest squandered several scoring opportunities, including stopping Randall on a three-and-out and a punt of only 14 yards, but on a fourth-and-goal fake field goal attempt, quarterback Caleb Ollison was stopped for no gain after a sweep to the left. After forcing another punt of only 18 yards on the ensuing possession, Southwest was again in good field position at the Randall 31. But a holding penalty pushed it back 10 yards and a leaping interception by Randall’s Steven Rodriquez killed the drive.

Southwest had another opportunity when a mishandled snap resulted in a fumble recovery by Phillip Bradford Jr. at the Randall 22. Four plays later after failing to get a first down, Southwest had to settle for a 37-yard field goal by Alexander Gomez.

Randall managed to tag on another touchdown thanks to a kickoff return by Braxton Bell to the Southwest 45. Facing third-and-15 from his 32, Randall QB Braxton Burd heaved down the right sideline to Dylan Cheyne, who was double covered.

The ball deflected off the hands of one defender before Cheyne caught it and took it to the 2. On the next play, Burd found Creed Browder open on the right side of the end zone on a quick swing pass with 10.7 seconds left.

Randall went up 21-3 on its second possession when Beck scored from the 2 to end an 6-play, 82-yard drive.

Prior to that, Southwest drove from its 17 to the Randall 18 only to be denied again. On fourth down, Ollison threw into the end zone where the defender was initially waved for pass interference, but the officials waved it off.

Southwest got to that point with a tightrope 49-yard run down the right sideline by Ollison. It was the longest play from scrimmage by either team.

Southwest got into the end zone with 56.4 seconds left when Ollison threw 15 yards to Ja’Quaviion Mason to climax a 4-play, 54-yard drive. Ollison had a game-high 108 yards rushing on 16 carries and threw for 133 yards.

Burd threw for 154 yards.