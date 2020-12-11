North Crowley storms back in the fourth quarter, wins first playoff game in 17 years

North Crowley quarterback Quinton Jackson (10) tries the right side chased by Byron Nelson’s Cooper Donoho (52) during a high school 6A Division 2 bi-district football playoff game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Byron Nelson led 7-3 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

North Crowley struggled for three quarters as the Panthers produced only three points during its Class 6A Division 2 bi-district playoff game with Trophy Club Nelson on Friday night.

Then the Panthers got a jolt of lightning in the fourth quarter to make some history at Globe Life Park.

The Panthers scored 20 points in the final stanza and picked off three Byron Nelson passes to storm back and win their first playoff game in 17 years, 23-16. NC won a state title in 2003.

It’s North Crowley’s first playoff trip since 2008. It was Byron’s first since 2017.

North Crowley (7-3) advances to face the winner of Saturday’s game between Abilene and El Paso Eastwood.

Trailing 14-3 with under eight minutes left in the game, North Crowley turned an 11-point deficit into a 3-point lead in just 10 seconds. First, the Panthers scored on a 7-yard touchdown run by DeJuan Lacy to make it 14-10 with 7:58 to play.

Byron (5-5) fumbled on the ensuing kickoff and North Crowley took the lead on the next play when quarterback Chandler Pullam hit Quinton Jackson for a 39-yard TD.

The Bobcats would throw interceptions on three consecutive possessions, two to Coryon Francis and another to Joe Redick to help North Crowley hold onto the lead.

Following Francis’ first, the Panthers upped the lead to 23-14 on a Pullam 1-yard TD run. The kick was blocked by Byron and returned by Mike Jones to keep it to a one-score game.

But Redick and Francis got two more picks for the Panthers, who ran the clock out for the victory.

The only points of the first half came when both teams scored on their opening possessions of the game.

North Crowley marched 63 yards on 12 plays before Sammy Rodriguez booted a 25-yard field goal with 6:27 left in the first quarter. Gavin McCurley took the ensuing kickoff 64 yards to put Byron at the NC 30.

QB Jake Wilson hit a wide open Landon Ransom-Goelz for 24 yards to the 8 and three plays later, Wilson hit McCurley for a 2-yard TD with 3:52 on the clock.

The Bobcats had a chance to extend the lead to 10-3, but a 23-yard FG was missed midway through the second quarter.

North Crowley got to midfield on the ensuing drive, but Nick Kellogg intercepted a pass attempt for Byron. However, no damage was done as the Panthers forced a punt following a sack from Tristan Archie.

The Panthers stalled to close out the half, even after getting the ball to the Byron 33.