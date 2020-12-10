Colleyville Heritage opens postseason with victory over Brewer, faces Amarillo next

Colleyville Heritage quarterback AJ Smith-Shawver (9) and the Panthers beat Brewer to open the playoffs on Thursday. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Colleyville Heritage took advantage of a White Settlement Brewer squad, that had quarantined during the final two weeks of the regular season, to beat the Bears, 51-28, in a Class 5A Division 1 bi-district game Thursday at Mustang-Panther Stadium.

The Panthers (7-0), ranked No. 10 in the 5A D1 state rankings, will face Amarillo in next week’s area round.

Amarillo (7-3) advanced Thursday after El Paso El Dorado was forced to forfeit due to COVID-19.

Heritage scored five touchdowns in the first half and added two points off a blocked extra point return to lead the Bears 37-6 at halftime. On the Panthers’ second drive, quarterback and new Texas Texas baseball commit AJ Smith-Shawver hit running back Braxton Ash for 19 yards to the Brewer 1.

Ash took the next play in for a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Following a defensive stop, Heritage upped the lead to 14-0 on its next drive on a 3-yard Ash TD run with 4:23 left in the opening period.

The Bears (4-5) responded two plays later on a 40-yard TD pass from Jaylen Spriggs to Kadin Gehring, but the kick was blocked by Luke Lingard, who picked up the loose ball and returned it 85 yards to push Heritage’s lead to 16-6.

The Panthers’ best drive of the half came next, 75 yards on 14 plays and was capped off by a 12-yard TD run from Shawver-Smith to make it 23-6 with 10:05 to go in the second quarter.

Heritage scored on its next possession when Smith-Shawver connected with Leon Covington 14 yards to give the Panthers a 30-6 advantage with 5:15 to play before intermission.

Smith-Shawver and Covington hooked up again on a 54-yard TD with 52 seconds remaining in the quarter.

The Panthers then set a school record with their scoring drive in the third quarter, 11 plays and 99 yards. The ball started inside the 1 after an illegal substitution. Heritage ran eight times and got help with two Brewer penalties for 25 yards.

Ash carried the last four runs for 32 yards, capped off with a 7-yard TD with under six minutes to play.

Brewer scored 22 points unanswered. It got its second TD on the ensuing drive, going 67 yards on 13 plays.

Tyrelle Davis scored from the 1. The Bears added their second TD in as many plays when Spriggs hit Will Intfen for 80 yards midway through the fourth. Brewer added the final score of the game with a 31-yard TD run by Gabe Terry-Stowe with 2:45 left. Intfen hit Gehring on the 2-point conversion to make it 44-28.

Ash scored on a 6-yard run late in the fourth.

Smith-Shawver completed 16 of 30 passes for 219 yards and two TDs. Ash led all rushers with 94 yards and four TDs. Covington and Hogan Wasson both finished with 79 yards receiving.

Spriggs threw for 240 yards and two TDs on 19 of 33 passing. Intfen made eight catches for 157 yards and one score.