FW Brewer shuts down high school football-related activities due to health concerns

Brewer kick returner Isaiah Crosby (23) goes 82 yards on a kickoff return for a touchdown against Northwest during the first half of a high school football game, November 19, 2020 played at Northwest ISD Stadium in Justin, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Less than 24 hours after playing Justin Northwest, Fort Worth Brewer announced on Friday that it’s suspending all football-related activities. This includes the varsity and junior varsity teams.

“The health and safety of our students, staff, and community is our number one priority. We believe these measures will limit exposure and mitigate immediate risk within these programs,” the school said in a tweet.

The varsity team will cancel its next two games, Wednesday vs. FW Arlington Heights and Dec. 3 against Abilene Cooper. The playoffs begin Dec. 10. The JV team will cancel Tuesday’s game with Heights.

These cancellations will be recorded as no contests per District 3-5A guidelines, the school said.

Brewer’s varsity team is still in the driver’s seat for the fourth and final playoff spot in 3-5A Division 1. The Bears own a 3-2 district record and 4-4 overall after Thursday’s loss to Northwest.

Crowley is in fifth with two district wins, followed by Heights and Granbury, who both have one.

Brewer owns the head-to-head tiebreaker with Crowley and Granbury.