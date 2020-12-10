FW North Side football forfeits playoff game, ends historic season due to COVID-19

Fort Worth North Side and the Fort Worth school district announced on Thursday that the Steers’ bi-district football game Friday in Wichita Falls has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the program.

North Side was set to play Rider.

Instead, the Steers forfeit the game and Rider moves on to the Class 5A Division 2 area round. The school had shut down all football activity since last Friday when it forfeited its final regular season game with Fort Worth Southwest.

“We made a comment in the office how sick we were about this,” FWISD assistant athletic director Dean Pritchett said. “North Side had put together a good season. They have some kids that played in the playoffs last year. They came up short, but I know they were hungry and looking forward to going back to the playoffs.”

North Side-Rider is the third Class 6A/5A playoff game in the state to be canceled due to COVID-19, and the first from Dallas-Fort Worth.

Richmond George Ranch (vs. Katy Taylor) and El Paso Andress (vs. Canutillo) are the other two schools that were forced to forfeit bi-district games. The playoffs start on Thursday in 6A and 5A.

Playoff games in Class 4A and below, and TAPPS have been going on for the past month.

“It’s very disappointing just knowing we have the capability to go out there and compete,” North Side coach Joseph Turner said. “Three years ago they won a few games, last year we went to the playoffs and they could see the possibility and now as seniors, they understood they were a good team and they were showing it.”

“We knew the risks involved and we didn’t want to jeopardize Rider or anyone’s season.”

Despite not playing this week, North Side finishes with a historic year. The Steers end with a 7-2 record, their best since 1982. The team started the season 5-0, its best start since 1946.

“We were fortunate enough to play as many games as we did. We won those seven games and put ourselves in the history books at North Side High School,” Turner said.

The Steers had clinched a playoff berth for the second straight season, which hadn’t been done since the 1970s. Last year’s team played a postseason game for the first time since 1979.

“This season was another historical year and we were hoping to win our playoff game,” said North Side senior Da’Wain Lofton. “We accomplished a lot. Coach Turner always told us to play every game this year like it was our last because COVID could come in at any point and throw things off.

“I’m blessed to have had the season I did last year because this season wasn’t promised and I know people’s lives are more important than football so therefore I think canceling our season was the best option to keep everyone safe.”

Lofton goes down as one of the best Fort Worth players of all-time.

He’s a 3-star receiver that’s committed to Virginia Tech. He will graduate next week and enroll in January.

Last season, Lofton was the first North Side player to earn first-team all-state honors when he recorded 55 catches, 1,216 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also ran for 14 TDs and finished with 2,079 all-purpose yards and 32 total scores.

In 29 career games, Lofton had 5,135 all-purpose yards and 62 TDs.

“I will remember everyone who supported me throughout my four years,” said Lofton, one of 18 seniors. “I’ll remember everything my teammates and I accomplished.”

Added Turner, “He was dynamic and we used him so many different ways. We have guys in middle school and high school now that want to be the next Da’Wain and step into his shoes.

“I want to thank every single one of my seniors and what they have done to change this program around.”