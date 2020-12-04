Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Fort Worth North Side vs. Southwest game canceled. Here’s what it means for playoffs

The game between Fort Worth North Side and FW Southwest set for 7 p.m. Friday night at Farrington Field has been canceled due to COVID-19, according to Fort Worth ISD.

It was the final game of the regular season for both schools.

“Out of abundance of caution, the game has been canceled due to a positive case at North Side,” the district stated.

Both teams clinched playoff berths, but the winner would have clinched district runner-up in 4-5A Division 2 and earned a home playoff game during next week’s bi-district round.

North Side came into Friday with a 7-1 overall record and 5-1 in district. With the forfeit, the Steers drop to 7-2 and 5-2, and will travel to play Wichita Falls Rider as the No. 3 seed for their playoff opener.

Southwest’s record moves up to 7-2 and 6-1. The Raiders will be the second seed and host Canyon Randall or Abilene Wylie. Times and days for both games are still to be determined.

