Fort Worth North Side vs. Southwest game canceled. Here’s what it means for playoffs

The game between Fort Worth North Side and FW Southwest set for 7 p.m. Friday night at Farrington Field has been canceled due to COVID-19, according to Fort Worth ISD.

It was the final game of the regular season for both schools.

“Out of abundance of caution, the game has been canceled due to a positive case at North Side,” the district stated.

Both teams clinched playoff berths, but the winner would have clinched district runner-up in 4-5A Division 2 and earned a home playoff game during next week’s bi-district round.

North Side came into Friday with a 7-1 overall record and 5-1 in district. With the forfeit, the Steers drop to 7-2 and 5-2, and will travel to play Wichita Falls Rider as the No. 3 seed for their playoff opener.

Southwest’s record moves up to 7-2 and 6-1. The Raiders will be the second seed and host Canyon Randall or Abilene Wylie. Times and days for both games are still to be determined.