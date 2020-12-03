Texas high school football player escorted from stadium after assaulting referee

A Texas high school football player was escorted out of a stadium by police after he attacked a referee in the middle of a game Thursday night.

Edinburg defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron was ejected after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on a hit on the opposing quarterback.

Video shows Duron storming onto the field from the sideline and knocking over the official after the official announced the penalty and ejection. Teammates and coaches followed Duron onto the field and hurriedly forced him back towards the sideline.

According to McAllen newspaper The Monitor, the official was evaluated for a concussion in an ambulance outside Flores Stadium in Edinburg.

It’s a big loss for Edinburg, who were leading Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Early College High School at halftime. Not only is he an All-District level defensive player, but he’s also Edinburg’s kicker and punter. According to Andy McCulloch of The Monitor, Duron was expected to compete for a state wrestling title.