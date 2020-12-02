Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Southlake Carroll’s Ewers among candidates for National HS Quarterback of the Year

Five Texans, including 5-star Southlake Carroll junior Quinn Ewers, were named candidates for the 2020 National High School Quarterback of the Year Award on Wednesday.

Overall, 11 quarterbacks from across the country are up for the award. The final ballots will be cast by the national electors on Jan. 18.

Ewers, who is committed to Ohio State, is the only junior on the list. He’s thrown for over 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns in four games this season.

Other Texans include Denton Guyer 4-star Texas A&M commit Eli Stowers, Cedar Hill’s 4-star Kaidon Salter (Tennessee), Katy Tompkins’ Jalen Milroe (Alabama), and Eastland’s Behren Morton (Texas Tech).

“Performances during the 2020 high school football season prove that the high school sector is extremely rich with talent, drive and commitment,” said Don Kile, president of the National Quarterback Club. “There were fewer games on schedules, including the effective elimination of national travel schedules due to the COVID mitigation measures imposed by the various states and school districts, but that didn’t dampen the competition.”

The National Quarterback Club has elected to delay the final balloting to accommodate the championship game schedules in the states where high school football was played during the fall season.

The Dinner and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place in Scottsdale, Arizona, and will honor the quarterbacks of the year in the high school, college and professional ranks. Roman Gabriel, James Harris, Kurt Warner and Doug Williams will be inducted into the National Quarterback Hall of Fame.

Tom Flores will be presented with the 2020 Legacy Recognition Award.

2020 National High School Quarterback of the Year Award candidates

NameYearSchoolCollege
Quinn EwersJr.Southlake CarrollOhio State
Eli StowersSr.Denton GuyerTexas A&M
Kaidon SalterSr.Cedar HillTennessee
Jalen MilroeSr.Katy TompkinsAlabama
Behren MortonSr. EastlandTexas Tech
Jaxson DartSr. Corner Canyon, UtahUndecided
Drake MayeSr. Myers Park, North CarolinaNorth Carolina
JJ McCarthySr. IMG Academy, FloridaMichigan
Ty ThompsonSr. Mesquite, ArizonaOregon
Kyle McCordSr. St. Joseph’s Prep, Penn. Ohio State
Brock VandagriffSr. Prince Avenue, GeorgiaGeorgia
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
