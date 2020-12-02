Southlake Carroll’s Ewers among candidates for National HS Quarterback of the Year

Five Texans, including 5-star Southlake Carroll junior Quinn Ewers, were named candidates for the 2020 National High School Quarterback of the Year Award on Wednesday.

Overall, 11 quarterbacks from across the country are up for the award. The final ballots will be cast by the national electors on Jan. 18.

Ewers, who is committed to Ohio State, is the only junior on the list. He’s thrown for over 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns in four games this season.

Other Texans include Denton Guyer 4-star Texas A&M commit Eli Stowers, Cedar Hill’s 4-star Kaidon Salter (Tennessee), Katy Tompkins’ Jalen Milroe (Alabama), and Eastland’s Behren Morton (Texas Tech).

“Performances during the 2020 high school football season prove that the high school sector is extremely rich with talent, drive and commitment,” said Don Kile, president of the National Quarterback Club. “There were fewer games on schedules, including the effective elimination of national travel schedules due to the COVID mitigation measures imposed by the various states and school districts, but that didn’t dampen the competition.”

The National Quarterback Club has elected to delay the final balloting to accommodate the championship game schedules in the states where high school football was played during the fall season.

The Dinner and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place in Scottsdale, Arizona, and will honor the quarterbacks of the year in the high school, college and professional ranks. Roman Gabriel, James Harris, Kurt Warner and Doug Williams will be inducted into the National Quarterback Hall of Fame.

Tom Flores will be presented with the 2020 Legacy Recognition Award.

2020 National High School Quarterback of the Year Award candidates

Name Year School College Quinn Ewers Jr. Southlake Carroll Ohio State Eli Stowers Sr. Denton Guyer Texas A&M Kaidon Salter Sr. Cedar Hill Tennessee Jalen Milroe Sr. Katy Tompkins Alabama Behren Morton Sr. Eastland Texas Tech Jaxson Dart Sr. Corner Canyon, Utah Undecided Drake Maye Sr. Myers Park, North Carolina North Carolina JJ McCarthy Sr. IMG Academy, Florida Michigan Ty Thompson Sr. Mesquite, Arizona Oregon Kyle McCord Sr. St. Joseph’s Prep, Penn. Ohio State Brock Vandagriff Sr. Prince Avenue, Georgia Georgia

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER