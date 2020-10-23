Three 4-year droughts snapped in Carter-Riverside’s victory over Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Fort Worth Carter-Riverside ended three droughts that dated back to 2016 during its 35-7 victory over Diamond Hill-Jarvis on Thursday in a District 6-4A Division 1 game at Scarborough-Handley Field.

The win snapped a 27-game district losing streak. Carter-Riverside last won a district game, 33-0 over Fort Worth Polytechnic Sept. 29, 2016. The last time Riverside beat DHJ in the Battle of the Eagles came in 2017 (17-0).

CRHS wins its third game of the season (3-3, 1-3 in district), the most wins in a season in four years. It now has won back-to-back games for the first time since 2016.

Riverside beat Dallas Conrad, 24-21, on Oct. 16.

“I’m really happy for our seniors as they are getting the opportunity to feel success, after sticking it out through so much struggle,” said CRHS coach Philip Murray, who’s in his first year with the program. “I love coaching this group. These seniors have been through some terrible times and I hope this season is something they can take forward with them as an understanding of the value of perseverance, as a students now, someday employees and leaders for their own families.”

Seniors finally won back Battle of the Eagles trophy!!!!



Way to go guys!!!!! pic.twitter.com/qchCHdaCg9 — Carter-Riverside Athletics (@CRSideAthletics) October 23, 2020

Marvelle Jacobs scored on a 5-yard touchdown run on fourth down to put Riverside up 7-0 with 6:59 left in the first quarter. Jacobs threw a 7-yard TD to Zackary Cooper to extend the lead to 13-0 early in the second.

DHJ (0-5, 0-4) cut the lead to 13-7 midway through the quarter, but CRHS scored 22 unanswered, all in the fourth quarter.

Riverside also beat Crowley Atlas in the season opener to snap an overall losing streak of 28 games, picking up the program’s first football victory since 2017.

Jacobs scored on another 5-yard TD run and CRHS got a safety after DHJ’s punter stepped out of bounds in the end zone to push the lead to 21-7 with 9:50 left.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Adalberto Arriaga added TD runs of 5 and 36 yards to make it 35-7 with five minutes to play.

“Carter isn’t going to get remarkably better overnight, but given small permanent changes, we think this community and program can grow stronger together,” Murray said. “Our principal Gregory Ruthart and athletic director Todd Vesely, have been incredibly supportive of me and the students though everything, and we are looking forward to finishing the season with some of our best football yet.”

Riverside gained 442 yards with 361 coming on the ground. Jacobs rushed for 121 yards on 15 carries and threw for 79 yards. Arriaga had a game-high 138 yards rushing on 11 carries. Xavion Carter added 64 yards on seven attempts.