Euless Trinity extends winning streak against LD Bell in shutout win at Globe Life

Euless Trinity extended its winning streak over rival L.D. Bell in football to 23 games following a 59-0 rout on Thursday night in a District 3-6A match at Globe Life Park.

Trinity scored 38 points in the first half.

Both teams made their debut at the ballpark. The game normally takes place at Pennington Field.

Trinity improves its record over Bell to 36-14-2 all-time. The Trojans won 42-7 last season.

The 59-point win is the largest margin of victory in the 52-game series.

Trinity wide receiver Pofele Ashlock (15) scoots in for the third touchdown ahead of L.D. Bell defensive back Kyle Kamerer (21)during a high school football game at Globe Life Park in Arlington Texas, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Trinity led 38-0 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Trinity (3-1 overall, 2-0 in 3-6A) out-gained Bell 522-83 in total yardage. Trojans’ running back Gary Maddox needed only one half of football to produce 191 yards rushing and two touchdowns on only nine carries.

Pofele Ashlock added a 55-yard TD run and Damarion Dean rushed five times for 40 yards. Josh Taylor (2) and D’Angelo Simmons also scored for the Trojans, who will host North Crowley Nov. 5 at Pennington.

Bell (0-4, 0-2), which plays Haltom Nov. 6 at Birdville Stadium, was led by Alec Esquivel’s 41 yards on 15 carries.