Top 10 high school football second-round games to watch in Dallas-Fort Worth

Which Dallas-Fort Worth area team is going to continue playing and which is going home?

There are a ton of heavyweight matchups to watch in the second round of the 2019 playoffs, so much so that it’s far too difficult to pick just 10.

But we dwindled down the candidates to these 10 best second-round games in DFW:

1. Allen vs. Rockwall

8 p.m. Friday (AT&T Stadium)

We get our first taste of AT&T Stadium this week and there’s no better matchup when the Eagles and Yellow Jackets take the field Friday night.

Allen (11-0), ranked No. 2 in 6A by Dave Campbell’s, has played in the state semifinals seven straight years.

Is that streak in jeopardy?

The Eagles face a high-powered offense which features the best wide receiver in the state in Ohio State commit Jaxon Smith-Njigba (1,523 yards, 24 TDs), who is a finalist for the 2019 Landry Award.

No. 22 Rockwall (9-2) has scored more this season than Allen, but it will come down to its defense. The Yellow Jackets are giving up 28 points per game.

Allen is allowing 18 points per game.

2. Southlake Carroll vs. DeSoto

4:30 p.m. Friday (AT&T Stadium)

The first game of Friday’s doubleheader at Jerry’s World features two teams very familiar with one another when it comes to the postseason.

Friday’s contest will mark the fourth straight season the No. 6 Dragons (11-0) and Eagles (9-2) will meet in the second round of the playoffs.

DeSoto won in 2016 on its way to the state title while Carroll has won two straight (33-15 in 2017, 41-20 in 2018).

Carroll sophomore Quinn Ewers is one of the top QBs in the state with 2,885 yards passing and 33 TDs. Freshman Owen Allen is averaging 139 yards rushing and has scored 19 TDs during his last six outings.

DeSoto QB Samari Collier has thrown for 2,522 yards and 32 TDs while adding 426 yards rushing.

The Southlake Carroll Dragons beat the DeSoto Eagles, 33-15 in the 6A Division II area round high school football playoff game Nov. 25, 2017 played at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, TX. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

3. Denton Guyer vs. Cedar Hill

Noon Saturday (AT&T Stadium)

Guyer senior running back Kaedric Cobbs scored with 15 seconds left as the Wildcats prevailed 40-36 over the Longhorns in Week 2.

Ten weeks later and the two teams meet up in the 6A Division 2 area round.

The two combined for just three losses. Guyer’s only blemish is against undefeated and state-ranked Carroll. Cedar Hill also lost to undefeated and state-ranked Allen.

Guyer QB Eli Stowers has accounted for 3,000 yards and 34 TDs while Cobbs has been one of the best backs in the state with 1,816 yards and 32 TDs.

Since losing to No. 14 Guyer, the No. 15 Longhorns have won nine in a row and won the title in District 7-6A.

4. Red Oak vs. Braswell

7 p.m. Saturday (AT&T Stadium)

The sixth and final game at AT&T Stadium this week features two teams not familiar with the area round and yet another rematch of the season.

Braswell (9-2) defeated Corsicana in bi-district for its first playoff victory while No. 7 Red Oak (10-1) won its first playoff game since 2012.

The Bengals, who have won eight straight, beat the Hawks 48-27 in the season opener. They’re averaging 46 points per game. QB Greyson Thompson has thrown for over 3,000 yards and 30 TDs this season. His favorite target? Cam Smith, who is over 1,000 yards receiving.

Since losing to Braswell, Red Oak has reeled off 10 straight wins. The Hawks have scored more and allowed fewer points than the Bengals, outscoring their opponents 645-196, which is an average of 59-18 per game.

Red Oak QB Josh Ervin has thrown for 34 TDs while RB CJ Palmer has 1,438 yards and 21 TDs. Coby Cavil is the leading WR with 987 yards and 14 TDs.

5. Midlland Lee at Arlington Lamar

4 p.m Saturday

Lamar (10-1) enters this week ranked No. 25 in the 6A state rankings after its upset win, 37-34 over Euless Trinity in bi-district.

The Vikings are a win away from regional for the third straight year and fourth in five seasons.

According to the Southwest Sports Research, QB Jack Dawson became Arlington ISD’s all-time passing leader last week vs. Trinity. He now has 7,171 yards, breaking the previous mark held by Arlington’s Matt Joeckel.

His favorite target is Oklahoma commit Trevon West, who had 11 catches for 252 yards and 3 TDs vs. Trinity.

Lee (10-1) is averaging 56 points per game and is coming off a 65-32 victory over Montwood.

QB Michael Serrano is among the state’s best with 3,205 yards passing and 43 TDs. WRs Loic Fouonji and Christian Romero have combined for 101 catches, 2,087 yards and 30 TDs.

The Lamar Vikings celebrate their 37-34 victory over the Trinity Trojans with the bi-district trophy at midfield after Friday’s game at at Pennington Field in Bedford. David Kent Special to the Star-Telegram

6. Frisco vs. South Oak Cliff

7:30 p.m. Friday (Ford Center at the Star)

Head over to Jerry’s second home in Frisco and you’ll find two teams with a combined record of 19-3.

It’s the second straight trip to area for the Raccoons while the Golden Bears make it six in the past seven seasons.

SOC has won seven in a row since losing in Week 2 to Duncanville. SOC is allowing 10.3 points per game with three shutouts during their winning streak.

Frisco comes in averaging 40 points per game. RB Bryson Clemons leads the team with 1,374 yards rushing and 19 TDs. QB Caree Green has accounted for 24 scores.

7. Azle vs. Abilene Cooper

7 p.m. Friday (Memorial Stadium, Stephenville)

Just under 90 minutes from AT&T Stadium is a game featuring a pair of 10-1 teams.

Azle is 20-3 the past two seasons, but the Hornets were bounced out in this round last year. The Hornets can score with any team, led by QB Drey Owen, who has accounted for 2,600 yards and 29 TDs.

Mix in RB Jacob Lee (1,418 yards, 23 TDs) and WR Eric Mcalister (1,233 yards, 20 TDs) and the Hornets come in averaging 49.5 points per game.

For Cooper, it’s the Cougars 10th trip to area in the past 12 years.

RB Noah Garcia is a 2,000-yard back that has scored 26 times. On the year, the defense has recorded 25 sacks and 25 interceptions.

Azle’s Cullen Furr, right, applies a stiff arm to the face of Grapevine’s Jackson Cunningham in their meeting earlier this season won by the Mustangs 23-22. Azle avenged the defeat Friday, Nov. 15 with a 45-21 victory in a bi-district playoff game. David Kent Special to the Star-Telegram

8. Burleson Centennial at Ennis

7:30 p.m. Friday

Centennial (10-1) looks to clinch its third trip to regional in program history. Standing in its way is another 10-1 team in Ennis on its home turf.

The Spartans’ only loss came against 5A D2 No. 1 Aledo, but now they ride an 8-game winning streak. The Lions lost in Week 2 to Bishop Lynch, but have since won nine straight games.

Ennis beat Frisco Reedy in bi-district for its first playoff win since 2014.

The Lions are allowing 12 points per game during their streak while the Spartans are scoring 43 points per game during theirs.

Corsicana and Burleson Centennial kicked off the season, Friday Aug. 30, 2019 at Burleson ISD Stadium. Payton Gooden Courtesy

9. Alvarado vs. Brownwood

7 p.m. Friday (Apogee Stadium, Denton)

Alvarado (9-2) is playing in the area round for the first time since 2016 after the Indians edged out Paris 35-28. They’re another win away from their first trip to regional in eight years.

But they’ll have to go through state powerhouse Brownwood (10-1), which comes in ranked No. 8.

The Lions, who are 7-time state champs, are also in the area round for the first time since 2016. They’re coming off a 61-14 win over Castleberry.

QB Drew Huff and RB Reece Rodgers have accounted for over 5,000 yards passing and rushing, and 50 TDs.

Alvarado’s Colby Sampson has rushed for 2,373 yards and 25 TDs, and has 10 games with at least 100 yards.

10. Prosper vs. Mesquite

7 p.m. Friday (Allen HS)

In bi-district, Prosper (9-2) shut out Wylie 24-0 while Mesquite (8-3) beat Shoemaker 52-6.

The move up to 6A hasn’t been much change for the Prosper Eagles, who now reach area in back-to-back seasons. Prosper is outscoring opponents this season by an average of three touchdowns.

Mesquite is enjoying its best season since 2012 when the Skeeters went 11-1 and last made the area round.

The Skeeters come in with a 384-258 scoring differential.

Mesquite and Bell on the line of scrimage befre the snap at Pennington Stadium on Sep. 19 2019.

5 Others

Grapevine Faith vs. Dallas Christian

EP Americas vs. Arlington

Amarillo vs. Colleyville Heritage

McKinney North vs. Lancaster

Denver City vs. Brock