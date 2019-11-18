Here are the finalists for the 2019 Landry Award player and coach of the year

The five high school football players and five head coaches were announced as finalists for the 2019 Landry Award on Monday.

The 2019 Landry Award will honor the top high school football player in North Texas who demonstrates positive character and leadership attributes.

The recipient will be chosen by a voting panel of former coaches and players, members of the media and local leaders. The public is also encouraged to vote online now through Nov. 29 at LandryAward.com.

The five players up for this year’s award are: Frisco Lone Star WR Marvin Mims, Highland Park QB Chandler Morris, Denton Ryan ATH Drew Sanders, Rockwall WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Duncanville DB Chris Thompson Jr.

The five coaches up for the Landry Award Coach of the Year are: Southlake Carroll’s Riley Dodge, Cedar Hill’s Carlos Lynn, Lewisville’s Michael Odle, Frisco Wakeland’s Marty Secord and Arlington Martin’s Bob Wager.

The 2019 Landry Award will be presented to the winning player and coach on Monday, Dec. 9 at The Hope Center in Plano.

Past winners include Johnathan Gray (Aledo), Jett Duffey (Mansfield Lake Ridge), Kennedy Brooks (Mansfield), Kyler Murray (Allen), John Stephen Jones (Highland Park) and last year’s winner TJ McDaniel (Southlake Carroll).