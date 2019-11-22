‘I felt the love right away.’ Former YMLA football players find home at Nolan Catholic.

Fort Worth Young Men’s Leadership Academy shocked the state in 2017 when the magnet school, with 177 students, reached the football playoffs in Class 5A.

After going 1-6 in 2016, YMLA went 4-7 in 2017.

But YMLA was moved to 6A during the 2018 UIL realignment. Along with Trimble Tech — both schools are without attendance zones — they moved to 4-6A with Paschal, North Crowley and five Arlington teams.

Three weeks later, coach Joseph Heath and YMLA decided to drop football.

“All the statements we proved this year were for nothing,” quarterback Draylon Roberson said at the time. “So dropping football is heartbreaking, we all worked hard all year.”

Roberson started his days at Nolan Catholic before graduating at YMLA, where he also starred on the basketball team.

His ties with Nolan helped six of his YMLA teammates gain new life in football.

Seniors Devin Thomas, Tyrese Yarborough and Deauntae Hartin, and juniors J’Dan Burnett, Emmanuel Veal and Cael Ross came to Nolan Catholic and have made an immediate impact on and off the field.

“They’ve helped me more than I’ve helped them and it’s more than football. Their value not only goes toward the team, but the entire school because they’re great guys,” Nolan Catholic coach David Beaudin said.

When football shut down at YMLA, most of those athletes weren’t sure if they’d ever play the sport again.

But Nolan gave them a second chance.

“I didn’t know if I wanted to play football again,” said Thomas, who plays defensive back and wide receiver for the Vikings. “Then Draylon told me about Nolan Catholic and all the good things about the school.”

Taking the tour

A group of YMLA students toured the Nolan campus and got to meet current players.

“It was like close to the end of the school year when we made a visit,” said Veal, a nose tackle. “I felt the love right away. The guys showed love and I’ve been at Nolan ever since.”

“Draylon talked to a few of the guys and we had some players shadow our guys. A bunch of them visited the school,” Beaudin added. “We’re a very welcoming place and it was a seamless transition.”

The YMLA students made the visit in the spring of 2018; later that fall, the Vikings went 9-2 and won district.

“I know the first year was a bit of an adjustment. It was a big shift and culture change, but I’m proud of how the guys handled it,” Beaudin said.

“Draylon was a team favorite. Very positive and a great kid so when we heard about YMLA, we were excited because we thought we were getting a bunch of ‘Draylons’ and it’s been a great fit since,” added defensive coordinator Jordan Hampton. “We felt terrible as soon as the news broke about YMLA. We heard some interest and the guys reached out to us. Love how our administrators opened their arms to them and made it a painless process.”

Right way, the players felt like family.

“They did the little things that made us feel special,” Burnett said. “They made us feel like family.”

“I was pretty excited to see new faces come around. They’re all great guys,” junior quarterback Jimmy Taylor added.

Said senior linebacker Raul Romero, “It was really easy. We hung out and it was like we were friends our whole lives, and football just brought us closer together.”

All-around contributions

Now in their second year, the team is 11-0 and the No. 2 ranked private school in the state according to Dave Campbell’s. Nolan is coming off a 45-14 first-round win over defending Division I state champ Bishop Dunne.

It was the program’s first playoff win since 2015. Nolan faces Plano John Paul II (8-3) at 7 p.m. Friday in the TAPPS DI state quarterfinals at Grapevine’s Mustang-Panther Stadium.

“God gave us a second chance to do what we love,” Veal said. “Nolan Catholic opened their arms to us and it was the right place to be.”

“Feels really great to be helping the team,” Burnett added. “We all work together and care about football.”

Burnett has offers from Kansas and Boston College while Thomas and Veal are getting looks from smaller colleges.

“They’re a huge part of the team every day and it makes me proud to be a part of this program,” Taylor said. “They’re great teammates and even better friends.”

Added Hampton, “It’s special as a coach to see them contributing. You realize that if they didn’t have football, where would they be. To think they may have not played, blows my mind. They belong on the field and to see them getting offers with the chance to have their school paid for and continue to play the sport they love, it’s humbling and makes us proud.”

Since coming to Nolan last season, the Vikings have won 19 straight regular-season games and are 20-2.

“They’ve worked so hard to adjust and do what’s necessary to be the best player and teammate possible,” Beaudin said. “It’s awesome to see them contribute to the team and how far they’ve come.”