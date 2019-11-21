High School Football
Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games in the area round
The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2019 season.
Our esteemed cast of prognosticators
Gabe Brooks - Covers major college football recruiting in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma for 247Sports.com
Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor
Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Greg Powers - National recruiting expert for NextLevelAthlete.com
Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Matt Stepp - High school football insider for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football
Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst
Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach
Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com
Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Season Record
Tepper 80-40
Hartigan 79-41
Stepp 79-41
Brooks 79-41
Howell 79-41
Powers 78-42
Diggs 78-42
Matthews 75-45
Renner 74-46
Gosset 72-48
Area round games
Midland Lee vs Arlington Lamar
SL Carroll vs DeSoto
Allen vs Rockwall
Grapevine Faith vs Dallas Christian
Denton Guyer vs Cedar Hill
EP Americas vs Arlington
Azle vs Abilene Cooper
Amarillo vs Colleyville Heritage
McKinney North vs Lancaster
Ennis vs Burleson Centennial
PICKS
Gabe Brooks, @gabrieldbrooks: Lamar, SLC, Allen, Dallas Christian, Guyer, Arlington, Cooper, Heritage, Lancaster, Centennial
Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Lamar, SLC, Rockwall, Grapevine Faith, Guyer, Arlington, Azle, Heritage, Lancaster, Centennial
Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Lamar, SLC, Rockwall, Dallas Christian, Guyer, Arlington, Azle, Amarillo, Lancaster, Ennis
Greg Powers, @NextLevelD1: Lee, SLC, Allen, Dallas Christian, Guyer, Arlington, Azle, Amarillo, Lancaster, Ennis
Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Lee, SLC, Rockwall, Dallas Christian, Guyer, Americas, Azle, Heritage, Lancaster, Ennis
Matt Stepp, @Matt_Stepp817: Lamar, SLC, Allen, Grapevine Faith, Cedar Hill, Arlington, Cooper, Heritage, Lancaster, Ennis
Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Lee, SLC, Allen, Dallas Christian, Guyer, Arlington, Azle, Heritage, Lancaster, Ennis
Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Lee, SLC, Allen, Dallas Christian, Guyer, Arlington, Azle, Amarillo, Lancaster, Ennis
Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Lamar, SLC, Rockwall, Grapevine Faith, Guyer, Arlington, Azle, Heritage, Lancaster, Ennis
Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Lamar, SLC, Allen, Dallas Christian, Guyer, Arlington, Cooper, Amarillo, North, Centennial
