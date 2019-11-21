Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games in the area round

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2019 season.

Our esteemed cast of prognosticators

Gabe Brooks - Covers major college football recruiting in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma for 247Sports.com

Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor

Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Greg Powers - National recruiting expert for NextLevelAthlete.com

Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Matt Stepp - High school football insider for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football

Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst

Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach

Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com

Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Season Record

Tepper 80-40

Hartigan 79-41

Stepp 79-41

Brooks 79-41

Howell 79-41

Powers 78-42

Diggs 78-42

Matthews 75-45

Renner 74-46

Gosset 72-48

Area round games

Midland Lee vs Arlington Lamar

SL Carroll vs DeSoto

Allen vs Rockwall

Grapevine Faith vs Dallas Christian

Denton Guyer vs Cedar Hill

EP Americas vs Arlington

Azle vs Abilene Cooper

Amarillo vs Colleyville Heritage

McKinney North vs Lancaster

Ennis vs Burleson Centennial

PICKS

Gabe Brooks, @gabrieldbrooks: Lamar, SLC, Allen, Dallas Christian, Guyer, Arlington, Cooper, Heritage, Lancaster, Centennial

Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Lamar, SLC, Rockwall, Grapevine Faith, Guyer, Arlington, Azle, Heritage, Lancaster, Centennial

Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: Lamar, SLC, Rockwall, Dallas Christian, Guyer, Arlington, Azle, Amarillo, Lancaster, Ennis

Greg Powers, @NextLevelD1: Lee, SLC, Allen, Dallas Christian, Guyer, Arlington, Azle, Amarillo, Lancaster, Ennis

Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Lee, SLC, Rockwall, Dallas Christian, Guyer, Americas, Azle, Heritage, Lancaster, Ennis

Matt Stepp, @Matt_Stepp817: Lamar, SLC, Allen, Grapevine Faith, Cedar Hill, Arlington, Cooper, Heritage, Lancaster, Ennis

Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Lee, SLC, Allen, Dallas Christian, Guyer, Arlington, Azle, Heritage, Lancaster, Ennis

Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Lee, SLC, Allen, Dallas Christian, Guyer, Arlington, Azle, Amarillo, Lancaster, Ennis

Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Lamar, SLC, Rockwall, Grapevine Faith, Guyer, Arlington, Azle, Heritage, Lancaster, Ennis

Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Lamar, SLC, Allen, Dallas Christian, Guyer, Arlington, Cooper, Amarillo, North, Centennial