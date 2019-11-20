Strong schedule and team bond has Kennedale two wins away from first volleyball title

It was match point for Kennedale in the Class 4A Region 2 final against Celina.

One point away from the state tournament.

Senior setter Lilly Rychlik was up to serve for the Wildcats as she looked at Kelly Carl.

“I’m going to get an ace,” she said to her coach.

Rychlik got an ace, her 53rd of the season, and Kennedale made history with its first volleyball state tournament berth.

Now the Wildcats (37-7) are two wins away from the 4A title. They start at 7 p.m. Thursday against Fulshear (43-4) in a semifinal game at Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

“I don’t think we’ll know the impact we’re having on the school until 20 years later when we come back and see exactly what we’re apart of,” said Carl, in her second year with the team. “They’ll look at the yearbook and show their kids the legacy we left behind.”

If Kennedale beats Fulshear, it will play in the title game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

“Lilly told coach she was going to get an ace against Celina and she aced it, and that’s the confidence we have,” junior hitter Bryley Steinhilber said. “It’s amazing to be apart of this team. It’s a special year.”

Beating Farmersville in the regional semis was a big confidence boost as well. The Farmers were the No. 1 team in the 4A state rankings and lost just one time before facing Kennedale.

The Wildcats won 25-18, 25-22, 25-13.

“I think a lot of people doubted us,” sophomore hitter Maddie Pyles said. “If we’re the underdogs, we don’t really look at it like that. We’re just focused on us. I think they didn’t expect us to play that well.”

“All year we assumed people were over looking us and we knew we had every bit of arsenal to take out both teams,” Carl added. “People are always wondering where Kennedale is and now they know.”

Photo by: Matthew Smith (Special to the Star-Telegram) Matthew Smith

Special bond

This year’s group only has two seniors: Rychlik and Blair Evertt. Rychlik has a recorded 219 digs and a team-best 807 assists.

Kennedale also has six juniors, six sophomores and one freshman.

“We’re super close and our bond has gotten stronger in the playoffs,” said sophomore Taylor Poore, who has 168 digs. “We’ve been getting better game by game, trusting each other more and it has shown in our play.”

“We’re a young team, but that doesn’t stop us,” added junior libero/defensive specialist Tatum Pavey, the team leader in digs (581). “We all love each other and we all want to win.”

The excitement is around the school as well. Teachers and peers congratulated the team on Monday and Tuesday.

“People have been asking when the game is and everyone is super excited and proud for us,” Steinhilber said.

Kennedale volleyball practices before state in their main gym at Kennedale High School on November 18th, 2019. Photo by: Matthew Smith (Special to the Star-Telegram) Matthew Smith

In the beginning

Carl came to Kennedale from Frisco Lone Star, and right away the mindset was state.

“They saw it before I even got here,” she said. “In my interview, they said ‘your team is going to state,’ and the girls have lived up to it.”

The team ordered shirts in August with just one word on the front — STATE.

“Really from the beginning, the girls came to summer workouts and open gyms and it just had that feeling that this could be the year,” said sophomore setter Gracyn Reed, whose second in assists (452) and third in aces (61).

“We started the year bold in our goals. We ordered those shirts. There was no denying what our goals were,” Carl added.

The Wildcats started the year 5-0, all five games against Class 6A and 5A schools. Their first game against a 4A team didn’t come until Aug. 23 vs. Snyder, the program’s 17th match of the season.

But it was South Grand Prairie on Aug. 13 that got the team thinking.

“That was our first test against good competition and it really helped our confidence,” said Pyles, the team leader in kills (437), aces (76) and blocks (55).

Kennedale won in five sets.

“South Grand Prairie is a good team and Kristin (Pressley) does a great job getting her girls ready,” Carl said. “After that we thought if we can roll with the big girls, we can go. Then we had a warm game with Lake Dallas and came back to win in four. Then we thought, this is the real deal.”