Aubrey McNeill’s legacy continues as top-ranked Byron Nelson plays at state tournament

Aubrey McNeill never got to experience high school.

She died a week before starting her freshman year at Byron Nelson in August of 2013.

But McNeill still made a lasting impact, one that continues to this day for the volleyball program.

With the varsity at a tournament in Pearland, McNeill was driving to a junior varsity practice when she died in a car wreck on state Highway 170 and Victory Lane near U.S. Highway 377.

“Aubrey was the ultimate Bobcat. She worked hard to develop her skills so that she could make a team,” said Pacheco, who’s now an assistant athletic director at Northwest ISD. “She was very coachable and an amazing teammate. She always had a smile on her face and was just a kind person.”

McNeill was an outside hitter at Tidwell Middle, one of Nelson’s feeder schools. Pacheco said that Aubrey attended every possible volleyball camp that she could and was always in the stands to watch the varsity games.

“She followed the volleyball program from the time that Byron Nelson opened and wanted nothing more than to be a Bobcat,” Pacheco said. “It’s because of all of those things that she made a big impact on the program in the short amount of time that she was with us.”

Byron Nelson opened in 2009 and the volleyball program started in 2010. Since 2011, the Bobcats have quickly become one of the top teams in the state with 30 and more wins six times, including the past four years.

This season, the Bobcats are 48-2 and ranked No. 1 in the country by USA Today.

Nelson is at the UIL state tournament for the first time and faces Schertz Clemens (44-4) in the 6A semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday at Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

“I think Aubrey is still honored today because she represents everything that we would love to see in a Bobcat volleyball player,” Pacheco said.

“Aubrey was the kind of friend everyone wanted. She really listened to everything you had to say and was just a very happy and bright person,” added former teammate and friend Erin Pennington. “She was always very happy and a very positive person who brought great energy to the court. Even if she wasn’t physically present she was still a huge part of the team.”

During Pacheco’s tenure at Nelson, she began a tradition of leaving one seat open on the bench for Jesus and the Holy Spirit.

The season Aubrey died, her teammates also left her a seat.

“The empty seat was a symbolic reminder that what we did on the court had a larger purpose and that everything we did was for Him,” Pacheco said. “Throughout the years the empty seat took on a special meaning and purpose for each individual and their own personal beliefs.

“Aubrey’s classmates asked if we could add another seat to represent her and everything that she symbolized. Every team since then has kept two seats open.”

Pacheco’s final season was 2017 and Brianne Barker-Groth took over in March of 2018.

Barker-Groth kept the tradition going and added a new one; an orange jersey worn by the team’s libero.

“Orange was Aubrey’s favorite color, which is very fitting since she was always so cheerful and had a sunny personality,” Pacheco said.

“When I came to Nelson, I asked the girls what were some traditions they would love to keep and the first thing they said was to keep Aubrey’s seat,” Barker-Groth added. “I knew that it was extremely important to them and I wanted to do my best to keep that tradition and to honor Aubrey’s legacy.”

In volleyball, the libero/defensive specialist is the only player that wears a different color jersey compared to the rest of her team, which gave Barker-Groth the chance to change it to orange.

“I told Bri about the two empty seats, but I let her know that it wasn’t a tradition that she had to continue if she didn’t want to. However, she and the team said that it was a tradition that was important to the players and had become part of Byron Nelson volleyball,” Pacheco said. “It’s very special that she has continued the tradition because every Byron Nelson volleyball alumni that sees the two empty seats know exactly that their legacy continues.”

This is the first season with the orange jersey. The team also wears orange ribbons on their shoes.

Nelson’s libero this year is senior Gia Santini.

“I watched Aubrey play in middle school and I always thought, wow she’s really good. When her class graduated, the seniors told us please don’t let the program forget Aubrey and we haven’t,” Santini said. “I have heard so much about what a great person and player she was and that she was loved by so many that it makes me feel like wearing the jersey keeps her memory with Byron Nelson going.”

Santini wore it at every game in the beginning of the season.

Now the Bobcats are two wins away from their first volleyball state title and if they accomplish their goal, Aubrey will be with them every step of the way.