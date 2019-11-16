Nolan Catholic rolls past Bishop Dunne, eliminates defending TAPPS D1 state champ

Bishop Dunne wide receiver Brian Fleming (14) is dropped by Nolan Catholic corner back Devin Thomas (2) after a mid-field catch in the first half of a TAPPS division I high school football playoff game at the Doskocil Stadiuim in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Nolan led 24-7 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

It wasn’t the greatest of starts for Nolan Catholic during its playoff opener on Saturday night.

The Vikings fumbled on the game’s first play from scrimmage and Bishop Dunne recovered, only to take the next play in for an 11-yard touchdown run by quarterback Alex Orji.

But Nolan, which is ranked as the No. 2 private school team in the state, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, went on to score the next 45 points to knock out Dunne, the defending state champs, 45-14 in a TAPPS Division 1 area round game at Doskocil Stadium on the campus of Nolan Catholic High School.

It was the program’s first playoff win since 2015.

The Vikings (11-0) advance to face Plano John Paul II (8-3), a 21-16 winner over San Antonio Central Catholic.

Following the Vikings’ disastrous start, NC scored two plays after the Orji TD when running back and sophomore phenom Emeka Megwa took a dive up the middle for a 57-yard score with 10:56 left in the first quarter.

The teams traded punts, but on NC’s attempt, Dunne muffed the return and Noah Patty recovered at the BD 44. The Vikings capped off a 7-play drive on Sergio Snider’s 3-yard TD run for a 14-7 lead with 4:30 to go in the opening period.

Nolan’s defense forced Dunne to turn the ball over on downs on its next possession and the Vikings added to their lead, 17-7, on Riley Riethman’s 25-yard field goal.

Dunne (4-7) ran 10 plays on the next drive, covering 70 yards, but the Falcons fumbled at the NC 5 and Kaleb James picked it up for the Vikings.

Once again, Nolan got points off the turnover on a 19-yard TD pass from QB Jimmy Taylor to Irene Ngabonziza to make it 24-7 with under three minutes left before intermission

The score capped off a 10-play, 87-yard drive that lasted 3 1/2 minutes.

Nolan also fumbled on its first play of the second half, but Dunne was forced to punt.

Spencer Roof had a nice return for the Vikings and three plays later, Snider scored on an 8-yard run for a 31-7 lead with 8:44 left in the third quarter.

Snider scored his third TD from 20 yards to push him over the century mark with five minutes left in the period.

Nolan’s final score came on a Ngabonziza 29-yard TD from Taylor. Ngabonziza cut back inside three different times to make three defenders miss with two minutes on the clock.