L.D. Bell, Aledo, Keller Central standouts highlight Fort Worth area signing day

Early signing day started Monday and ran through Friday — the dream becoming reality for high school athletes around Dallas-Fort Worth.

The majority of the athletes signed on Wednesday.

Here is a recap around the Fort Worth area:

Roll Tide

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

L.D. Bell senior guard Myra Gordon would tell you, she lost count on the number of offers she received.

Maybe 30. Maybe 40.

But the reigning Fort Worth Star-Telegram Player of the Year dwindled her choices to four — Alabama, Michigan, Missouri and San Diego State.

And when it came time to make a decision at the school’s gym on Wednesday night, Gordon unzipped her sweater to reveal the black shirt with crimson letters — Alabama.

thank you for everyone who’s supported me through this whole process, I’m glad to say that I’m officially committed

special shoutout to @PassThaBall for creating such an amazing video pic.twitter.com/nHX3dMQ2pn — myra christina (@Myra_g15) November 13, 2019

“Love the coaches and the teammates I’m about to play with, and when I went on campus it felt like home. You get that feeling, this is where I need to go,” said Gordon, who was last year’s District 3-6A MVP. “I feel like I’m going to fit into their offensive and defensive system over there. Overall it was a good fit.”

The 4-star guard was also named 6A all-state last season after leading DFW with 27.4 points per game. Gordon averaged 8.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, and scored a school-record 928 points.

More the Merrier

Over at Southlake Carroll, the Dragons signed 29 athletes, many of whom won state titles during the past year.

It included eight baseball players. The program won the 6A title in June, its second straight.

Justin Grech, who was voted 6A state title game MVP, signed with Lafayette College in Pennsylvania. Other members of the state all-tournament team who signed: catcher Yanluis Ortiz (Miami), first baseman Grant Golomb (Baylor) and third baseman Cade Manning (Texas State).

Eight from the state champion swim and dive team signed as well as three from girls soccer, which won the 6A title in April; Laney Kimble (Stephen F. Austin), Sarah Hornyak (Baylor) and Alli Mills (Wyoming).

Tatum Foreman signed with Samford cross country. The boys and girls team won state this month.

Keller ISD had 41 athletes sign, including 27 from Keller High.

Aledo had 20, a school record.

Congratulations to our 29 student athletes who signed their letters of intent this morning! We are so excited for your next chapter! #ProtectTheTradition pic.twitter.com/jMkiL2UXTR — Carroll ISD (@Carrollisd) November 13, 2019

Rock Chalk Jayhawk

Keller Central senior guard Latrell Jossell couldn’t pass up the opportunity to play for Bill Self and a national powerhouse like Kansas. Jossell committed to the basketball program on Thursday and signed his letter of intent on Friday.

Jossell, who was a first team all-district selection last season, tweeted out his commitment video Thursday night.

In 84 career games, Jossell has scored 1,264 points, including a career-high 454 last season. He averaged 18.9 points per game along with 3.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals.

He shot 49 percent from the field and 38 percent from 3-point range last season.

Geaux Tigers

Byron Nelson outside hitter Paige Flickinger has been the best volleyball player in the state the past year. She was named Player of the Year by Gatorade and the Texas Girls Coaches Association last season, as well as receiving All-American and multiple all-state honors.

While she signed with LSU to play volleyball, she’ll be on two teams; indoor during the fall and beach during the spring.

“I chose LSU because of the amazing coaching staff. They’re going to give me the opportunity to play six rotations and they really believe in me as a player,” said Flickinger, a three-time and definitely four-time all-area selection.

Flickinger is the only player in program history with 2,000 kills and 2,000 digs in a high school career.

“Along with that, LSU is also willing to let me try out for the beach program, so having the possibility to do both sports was an offer I couldn’t refuse,” she said. “Beach volleyball has been a part of my life since I was 12. I’ve always loved the sport.”

She was one of 11 who signed at Byron Nelson.

Welcome to the LSU Family, @paigeflick_!



“She is a leader who understands what it takes to succeed at the highest level.” - @LSUCoachFran



️ 1st Team Under Armour All-America

️ Texas Gatorade POY as a Junior

️ 3-time GJNC National Champion#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/jy9OSIWRN4 — LSU Volleyball (@lsuvolleyball) November 13, 2019

Morris twins

In the Morris household, they can’t have one too many state medals.

And when it was time for Aledo twin siblings Graydon and Gracie to sign, the destination made sense.

They’ll be continuing their careers with the University of Texas at Austin to run track and cross country.

“I feel like runners can be pretty superstitious, and that track has some luck tied to it,” Graydon said, referencing the track at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the UT campus, where he has won three state titles in track (800-meter run in 2019, 1,600 and 3,200 in 2018).

“Every time I’ve run there I’ve had success,” added Gracie, who won a state championship in the 800 as a freshman.

Along with their track state titles, Graydon was second in the state in the 3,200 this past season and as a freshman, and he has three consecutive cross country state championships with a third-place finish as a freshman.

Gracie has a state runner-up finish in the 1,600 her freshman year, along with a fifth-place finish last year. She was second at state in the recently concluded cross country season, third as a sophomore and fifth as a freshman.

#GrowingGreatness in record-setting style!



This afternoon, 20 Aledo High School senior student-athletes signed scholarships in seven sports! Most ever to sign in fall at AHS! @YourTCN @dfwvarsity @HSwfaa @BearcatsofAledo pic.twitter.com/Zw0PmKqvdI — Aledo ISD (@AledoISD) November 13, 2019

Record at Eaton

A school record was set for one signing period at Eaton — 13.

Principal Michael Blankenship couldn’t have been more proud.

“These student-athletes have excelled on the field and in the classroom. They represent our five E’s: Empathize, Empower, Engage, Encourage, and Excel,” said Blankenship, whose daughter, Chelsea, signed with Harding softball.

“This is our largest signing class in our school’s five-year history. I have been fortunate to know many of the students since sixth grade as their middle school principal. It has been an honor and privilege to watch them grow and mature as athletes and as students.”

Chelsea was one of seven softball players to sign, along with Kennedy Crites (Texas Tech), Jaden Middlebrook (North Texas), Ashlyn Walker (North Texas), Audry Fleming (Lamar), Kennedy Laymance (Williams Baptist) and Hanna Hetherington (Midwestern State).

“Each of these students have put in a tremendous amount of time and effort to improve and be the best and to see them sign commitments to continue their education and athletic career is a blessing to me and a memory I will cherish,” Blankenship said.

Overall, Northwest ISD had 25 athletes sign.

Congratulations to our Eaton High School student-athletes who today signed letters of intent to play collegiate sports and continue their academic pursuits! pic.twitter.com/XfKtC0qrHX — Northwest ISD (@NorthwestISD) November 13, 2019