High School Sports
National Signing Day is this week; find out where these Dallas Fort-Worth athletes are going
Here is a running list of DFW athletes who are signing this week.
Aledo
Jaden Ard, Murray State College, Baseball
Garrison Berkley, TCU, Baseball
Nathen Fingar, Fort Scott CC, Baseball
Logan Hewitt, Sam Houston State, Baseball
Carter Mach, Weatherford JC, Baseball
Dylan Mach, Dallas Baptist, Baseball
Will Sisk, New Mexico, Baseball
Carson Wersal, Frank Phillips JC, Baseball
Chloe Gatch, McMurry, Cross Country
Cooper Goggans, ACU, Cross Country
Riley Sale, Mary Hardin-Baylor, Girls Basketball
Madison Head, Lipscomb, Golf
Hannah Farmer, Houston, Swimming
Elijah Sohn, Texas A&M, Swimming
Hanah Terrell, Adams State, Swimming
Gracie Morris, Texas, Track and Field
Graydon Morris, Texas, Track and Field
Alex Gantt, Fontbonne, Volleyball
Birdville
Tara Shelton, Texas Woman’s University, Girls Soccer
Boswell
Emily Ah Leong, North Texas, Volleyball
Jordan McAda, Presbyterian College, Volleyball
Boyd
Lane Wilson, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Baseball
Burleson Centennial
Cooper Cowan, Arkansas, Girls Soccer
Mackenzie Law, Harding, Softball
Byron Nelson
Eli Breeden, Ranger College, Baseball
Paige Flickinger, LSU, Beach/Indoor Volleyball
Skyler McKinnon, Harding, Volleyball
Celina
Micayla Galloway, Southeastern Oklahoma State, Softball
Chisholm Trail
Autumn Roach, Midwestern State, Volleyball
Colleyville Heritage
Avery Cimperman, Arkansas State, Volleyball
Coppell
Hudson Polk, Oklahoma, Baseball
Lauren Kellett, TCU, Girls Soccer
Katie Odum, Texas Tech, Girls Soccer
Haley Roberson, North Texas, Girls Soccer
Johan Pretorius, Army, Swimming
Jackson Walker, Duke, Track and Field
Kinsey Bailey, Presbyterian College, Volleyball
Peyton Minyard, Boston College, Volleyball
Maci Watrous, Ohio, Volleyball
Denton Guyer
Bristol Carson, Weatherford JC, Baseball
Nathan Hokanson, Tarleton State, Baseball
Carson Ozmer, Penn, Baseball
Luke Piper, Vernon JC, Baseball
Harlie Cooper, Stephen F. Austin, Beach Volleyball
JaKobe Coles, Boys Basketball, Butler
Arden Kesterson, North Central Texas College, Cross Country/Track and Field
Jade Thompson, A&M-Corpus Christi, Girls Basketball
Christalee Kirby, Oregon, Track and Field
Hailey Schneider, Arkansas, Volleyball
Krystal Thomas, Brookhaven College, Volleyball
Denton Ryan
Abby Buettner, Maryland, Softball
Eaton
Chelsea Blankenship, Harding, Softball
Kennedy Crites, Texas Tech, Softball
Audrey Fleming, Lamar, Softball
Jaden Middlebrook, North Texas, Softball
Ashlyn Walker, North Texas, Softball
Maribel Aumoeualogo, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Volleyball
Kiya Yeoman, Texas Woman’s University, Volleyball
Euless Trinity
Mattisyn Brown, Lubbock Christian, Softball
Flower Mound
Riley Abernathy, Austin College, Volleyball
Maci Godbey, UT-Tyler, Volleyball
Sarah Martinez, Houston, Volleyball
Forney
Kayla Beers, Northeastern State, Softball
Trinity Cannon, Texas A&M, Softball
Savanna DesRochers, Kansas, Softball
Madison Galiano, Hardin Simmons, Softball
Sadie Hewitt, Southeastern Louisiana University, Softball
Kennedy Johnson, Williams Baptist, Softball
Jessika Roberts, Angelina College, Softball
Desiree Soto, McLennan CC, Softball
Fossil Ridge
Gabi Valforte, West Texas A&M, Softball
Frisco
Kylie Green, Hardin Simmons, Softball
Frisco Independence
Mayce Allen, Texas A&M, Softball
Frisco Reedy
Maia Wark, North Texas, Softball
Frisco Wakeland
Ashton Bryce, Harding
FW All Saints
Taylor Morgan, ACU, Girls Basketball
FW Country Day
Kenzi Carter, Tulane, Girls Basketball
Allie Stewart, Angelo State, Girls Soccer
FW Southwest Christian
Endya Moler, Morehead State, Softball
Grapevine
Savannah Kjolhede, Indiana, Volleyball
Homeschool
Gracen Williams, Louisiana Monroe, Girls Basketball
Kayley Valentine, Dallas Baptist, Volleyball
Justin Northwest
Lexi Long, UT-Permian Basin, Volleyball
Keller
Brooke Davis, Alabama-Birmingham, Softball
Hailey Jones, Lubbock Christian, Softball
Riley Love, Texas Tech, Softball
Alexis Szafran, Northwestern State, Softball
Kate Lang, Hawaii, Volleyball
Jayden Nembhard, Kansas State, Volleyball
Lake Dallas
Ruthie Forson, Southeastern Oklahoma State, Volleyball
Lake Ridge
Ala Rosalez, Lubbock Christian, Softball
LD Bell
Jaden Wells, Central Oklahoma, Boys Basketball
Kyla Davis, Announcing, Girls Basketball
Myra Gordon, Announcing (Missouri, Alabama, Michigan, San Diego State), Girls Basketball
Little Elm
Lauren Lucas, Wichita State, Softball
Lovejoy
Leah Taylor, Tarleton State, Softball
Mansfield
Mollie Blank, UT-Arlington, Volleyball
Morgan Demuth, Oklahoma Christian, Volleyball
Grace Harmon, Hardin Simmons, Volleyball
Payton Shoquist, Morningside College, Volleyball
Marcus
Lexi Benson, Stephen F. Austin, Softball
Maddie Johnson, West Texas A&M, Softball
Mikaila Kenney, Marshall, Softball
Ila Tedford, Odessa College, Softball
Midlothian Heritage
Kelsey Carpenter, UT-San Antonio, Volleyball
Hanna Larson, Texas A&M, Volleyball
Plano East
Carson Armijo, UCLA, Softball
Prosper
Julia Bumford, UT-San Antonio, Softball
Southlake Carroll
Katie Gee, Kansas, Softball
The Colony
Jayda Coleman, Oklahoma, Softball
Jacee Hamlin, Texas Tech, Softball
