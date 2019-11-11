National Signing Day is this week; find out where these Dallas Fort-Worth athletes are going

Here is a running list of DFW athletes who are signing this week.

Aledo

Jaden Ard, Murray State College, Baseball

Garrison Berkley, TCU, Baseball

Nathen Fingar, Fort Scott CC, Baseball

Logan Hewitt, Sam Houston State, Baseball

Carter Mach, Weatherford JC, Baseball

Dylan Mach, Dallas Baptist, Baseball

Will Sisk, New Mexico, Baseball

Carson Wersal, Frank Phillips JC, Baseball

Chloe Gatch, McMurry, Cross Country

Cooper Goggans, ACU, Cross Country

Riley Sale, Mary Hardin-Baylor, Girls Basketball

Madison Head, Lipscomb, Golf

Hannah Farmer, Houston, Swimming

Elijah Sohn, Texas A&M, Swimming

Hanah Terrell, Adams State, Swimming

Gracie Morris, Texas, Track and Field

Graydon Morris, Texas, Track and Field

Alex Gantt, Fontbonne, Volleyball

Birdville

Tara Shelton, Texas Woman’s University, Girls Soccer

Boswell

Emily Ah Leong, North Texas, Volleyball

Jordan McAda, Presbyterian College, Volleyball

Boyd

Lane Wilson, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Baseball

Burleson Centennial

Cooper Cowan, Arkansas, Girls Soccer

Mackenzie Law, Harding, Softball

Byron Nelson

Eli Breeden, Ranger College, Baseball

Paige Flickinger, LSU, Beach/Indoor Volleyball

Skyler McKinnon, Harding, Volleyball

Celina

Micayla Galloway, Southeastern Oklahoma State, Softball

Chisholm Trail

Autumn Roach, Midwestern State, Volleyball

Colleyville Heritage

Avery Cimperman, Arkansas State, Volleyball

Coppell

Hudson Polk, Oklahoma, Baseball

Lauren Kellett, TCU, Girls Soccer

Katie Odum, Texas Tech, Girls Soccer

Haley Roberson, North Texas, Girls Soccer

Johan Pretorius, Army, Swimming

Jackson Walker, Duke, Track and Field

Kinsey Bailey, Presbyterian College, Volleyball

Peyton Minyard, Boston College, Volleyball

Maci Watrous, Ohio, Volleyball

Denton Guyer

Bristol Carson, Weatherford JC, Baseball

Nathan Hokanson, Tarleton State, Baseball

Carson Ozmer, Penn, Baseball

Luke Piper, Vernon JC, Baseball

Harlie Cooper, Stephen F. Austin, Beach Volleyball

JaKobe Coles, Boys Basketball, Butler

Arden Kesterson, North Central Texas College, Cross Country/Track and Field

Jade Thompson, A&M-Corpus Christi, Girls Basketball

Christalee Kirby, Oregon, Track and Field

Hailey Schneider, Arkansas, Volleyball

Krystal Thomas, Brookhaven College, Volleyball

Denton Ryan

Abby Buettner, Maryland, Softball

Eaton

Chelsea Blankenship, Harding, Softball

Kennedy Crites, Texas Tech, Softball

Audrey Fleming, Lamar, Softball

Jaden Middlebrook, North Texas, Softball

Ashlyn Walker, North Texas, Softball

Maribel Aumoeualogo, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Volleyball

Kiya Yeoman, Texas Woman’s University, Volleyball

Euless Trinity

Mattisyn Brown, Lubbock Christian, Softball

Flower Mound

Riley Abernathy, Austin College, Volleyball

Maci Godbey, UT-Tyler, Volleyball

Sarah Martinez, Houston, Volleyball

Forney

Kayla Beers, Northeastern State, Softball

Trinity Cannon, Texas A&M, Softball

Savanna DesRochers, Kansas, Softball

Madison Galiano, Hardin Simmons, Softball

Sadie Hewitt, Southeastern Louisiana University, Softball

Kennedy Johnson, Williams Baptist, Softball

Jessika Roberts, Angelina College, Softball

Desiree Soto, McLennan CC, Softball

Fossil Ridge

Gabi Valforte, West Texas A&M, Softball

Frisco

Kylie Green, Hardin Simmons, Softball

Frisco Independence

Mayce Allen, Texas A&M, Softball

Frisco Reedy

Maia Wark, North Texas, Softball

Frisco Wakeland

Ashton Bryce, Harding

FW All Saints

Taylor Morgan, ACU, Girls Basketball

FW Country Day

Kenzi Carter, Tulane, Girls Basketball

Allie Stewart, Angelo State, Girls Soccer

FW Southwest Christian

Endya Moler, Morehead State, Softball

Grapevine

Savannah Kjolhede, Indiana, Volleyball

Homeschool

Gracen Williams, Louisiana Monroe, Girls Basketball

Kayley Valentine, Dallas Baptist, Volleyball

Justin Northwest

Lexi Long, UT-Permian Basin, Volleyball

Keller

Brooke Davis, Alabama-Birmingham, Softball

Hailey Jones, Lubbock Christian, Softball

Riley Love, Texas Tech, Softball

Alexis Szafran, Northwestern State, Softball

Kate Lang, Hawaii, Volleyball

Jayden Nembhard, Kansas State, Volleyball

Lake Dallas

Ruthie Forson, Southeastern Oklahoma State, Volleyball

Lake Ridge

Ala Rosalez, Lubbock Christian, Softball

LD Bell

Jaden Wells, Central Oklahoma, Boys Basketball

Kyla Davis, Announcing, Girls Basketball

Myra Gordon, Announcing (Missouri, Alabama, Michigan, San Diego State), Girls Basketball

Little Elm

Lauren Lucas, Wichita State, Softball

Lovejoy

Leah Taylor, Tarleton State, Softball

Mansfield

Mollie Blank, UT-Arlington, Volleyball

Morgan Demuth, Oklahoma Christian, Volleyball

Grace Harmon, Hardin Simmons, Volleyball

Payton Shoquist, Morningside College, Volleyball

Marcus

Lexi Benson, Stephen F. Austin, Softball

Maddie Johnson, West Texas A&M, Softball

Mikaila Kenney, Marshall, Softball

Ila Tedford, Odessa College, Softball

Midlothian Heritage

Kelsey Carpenter, UT-San Antonio, Volleyball

Hanna Larson, Texas A&M, Volleyball

Plano East

Carson Armijo, UCLA, Softball

Prosper

Julia Bumford, UT-San Antonio, Softball

Southlake Carroll

Katie Gee, Kansas, Softball

The Colony

Jayda Coleman, Oklahoma, Softball

Jacee Hamlin, Texas Tech, Softball