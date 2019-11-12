High School Football

Final Dallas-Fort Worth Class 4A/Others Top 10 high school football rankings for 2019

Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams remained undefeated in Week 11 and which suffered a loss.

Here is a look at the final Dallas-Fort Worth Class 4A/Others Top 10 this season:

1. Argyle (10-0), Previous (1): The Eagles defeated Celina 30-13. Next game vs. Dallas Carter.

2. Decatur (10-0), Previous (2): The Eagles beat Gainesville 49-12. Next game vs. Canyon.

3. Nolan Catholic (10-0), Previous (3): The Vikings beat TC-Addison 27-19. Next game vs. Bishop Dunne.

4. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (9-1), Previous (4): The Tigers beat Brook Hill 44-7. Next game vs. FW Southwest Christian.

5. Pottsboro (10-0), Previous (5): The Cardinals beat Lone Oak 45-12. Next game vs. Kemp.

6. Sunnyvale (10-0), Previous (6): The Raiders beat Farmersville 42-20. Next game vs. Pittsburg.

7. Parish Episcopal (9-1), Previous (7): The Panthers beat Cornerstone Christian 40-0. Next game 2nd round of TAPPS playoffs.

8. Gunter (9-1), Previous (8): The Tigers beat Callisburg 58-0. Next game vs. Tolar.

9. Pilot Point (9-1), Previous (9): The Bearcats beat Bowie 67-0. Next game vs. Jim Ned.

10. Springtown (9-1), Previous (10): The Porcupines beat Burkburnett 61-7. Next game vs. Hereford.

