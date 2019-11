Vote for DFW high school football offensive and defensive players of the week, and team of the week in Week 11.

The winners will be announced on Wednesday.

Vote for DFW offensive player of the week in Week 11 Blake Myers, Burleson: 348 passing, 126 rushing, 6 TDs vs Cleburne Jason Vaomotou: 2 rushing TDs, 80-yard TD catch vs Richland Juan Davis, Everman: 12 carries, 200 yards, 2 TDs vs Joshua Garrett Nussmeier, Marcus: 457 yards passing, 5 TDs vs Lewisville Mark Saunders, Grapevine Faith: 295 yards rushing, 4 TDs vs Fort Worth Christian Hunter Heath, Highland Park: 240 rushing, 96 receiving, 4 TDs vs Timberview Will Glatch, Frisco Liberty: 22 of 25 passes for 325 yards, 4 total TDs vs Wakeland

Vote for DFW defensive player of the week in Week 11 Jonah Delgado, Diamond-Hill Jarvis: Game-ending INT to help Eagles win 1st district game in 10 years Austin Jordan, Ryan: 2 INTs vs. Birdville to help Raiders clinch district title Landon Whitley, Lone Star: 13 tackles, 5 for loss, 1 INT, 2 FR vs Frisco Heritage Dylan Thomas, Carroll: 4 tackles, 4 pass deflections, 2 INT returns for a touchdown vs Timber Creek Tommy Roy, Jesuit: 20 tackles, 2 for loss Plano East Calob Davis, Crandall: 11.5 tackles, 2 for loss, 50-yard INT return for a TD vs Athens

Vote for DFW football team of the week in Week 11 Country Day: Falcons beat John Cooper 41-0, captures 2nd straight SPC 3A championship Wyatt: Beat Eastern Hills to clinch final playoff spot in district Diamond-Hill Jarvis: Beat Western Hills for its first district win in 10 years Cedar Hill: Edged DeSoto 28-27 to win outright district title in 7-6A