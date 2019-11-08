Oklahoma commit Trevon West scores late as Arlington Lamar thwarts Arlington comeback bid

Arlington Lamar takes the field before its game with Arlington High at Cravens Field on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Lamar won 34-33 on a last second touchdown. dlauber@star-telegram.com

Arlington Lamar wide receiver Trevon West hauled in a 2-yard scoring pass from quarterback Jack Dawson as the Vikings doused a comeback by arch rival Arlington High 34-33 in a classic on Thursday night at Cravens Field.

“It almost slipped out of my hand,” said West, an Oklahoma commit who had seven catches for 101 yards. “I had to look it in and grab it tight. I was getting a little nervous at the end, but we pulled it off.”

Lamar leads the overall series 26-22-1 over Arlington according to Southwest Sports Research.

Both teams will represent District 4-6A in the playoffs. Lamar is playoff bound for the 10th time in 11 years and Arlington will be in the post season for the 11th time in 12 seasons according to SSR.

Lamar (9-1, 6-1 district) will be the No. 2 seed in the Division I bracket and face Euless Trinity next week.

Arlington (7-3, 4-3) will also be the No. 2 seed, but in the Division II bracket. The Colts will visit Richland at a day and time to be determined.

Arlington had rallied from being down 28-14 after West scored his first touchdown on a 24-yard pass from Dawson with 9:17 left in the third quarter.

The Vikings picked up 31 first downs on the night. But from the 9:17 mark of the third quarter until the game-winning drive started with 1:58 left the Vikings moved the chains twice, both times on penalties, allowing the Colts’ comeback.

Arlington answered 13 seconds after the West tally when Charles Brown went 75 yards for a TD on a pass from Kris Sims to cut the lead to 28-21.

Brown led the Colts with 149 yards on five receptions. The senior added a 42-yard score in the first half.

The Colts then forced the only two Lamar punts of the night. After stopping the Vikings, Arlington kicker Cooper Hicks capitalized with field goals of 43 and 31 yards. The latter cut the Lamar lead to 28-27 with 6:54 left in the final quarter.

Arlington held Lamar on downs then drove 65 yards in 6 plays assisted by two Lamar pass interference penalties. Sims capped the drive with a 36-yard run on a perfectly executed quarterback draw and the Colts led 33-28 with 1:58 left.

Dawson, who threw for 218 yards, completing 17 of 27 passes, hit 6 of 10 passes on the final drive. The Vikings also benefited from two pass interference calls in their game-winning drive.

West drew the second in the end zone to give Lamar a first down at the Arlington 2 that set up the winning score.

Running backs Caleb Phillips of Lamar and B.J. Rogers of Arlington were the workhorses for their respective teams although neither scored. Phillips rushed for 156 yards on 22 carries and Rogers had 198 yards on the ground on 26 totes.