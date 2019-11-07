Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 11

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2019 season.

Gabe Brooks - Covers major college football recruiting in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma for 247Sports.com

Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor

Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Greg Powers - National recruiting expert for NextLevelAthlete.com

Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12

Matt Stepp - High school football insider for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football

Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst

Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach

Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com

Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Season Record

Hartigan 67-33

Stepp 67-33

Tepper 66-34

Powers 66-34

Diggs 65-35

Brooks 64-36

Howell 61-39

Renner 60-40

Matthews 60-40

Gosset 59-41

Week 11 games

DeSoto vs Cedar Hill

Timberview vs Highland Park

Richland vs Trinity

Ryan vs Birdville

Granbury vs Saginaw

Lake Ridge vs Summit

Bowie vs Martin

Keller Central vs Keller

Arlington vs Lamar

North Side vs Northwest

PICKS

Gabe Brooks, @gabrieldbrooks: Cedar Hill, HP, Trinity, Ryan, Granbury, Summit, Martin, Keller, Lamar, Northwest

Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Cedar Hill, HP, Trinity, Ryan, Granbury, Summit, Martin, Central, Lamar, Northwest

Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: DeSoto, HP, Trinity, Ryan, Granbury, Summit, Martin, Central, Lamar, Northwest

Greg Powers, @NextLevelD1: DeSoto, HP, Trinity, Ryan, Granbury, Summit, Martin, Central, Arlington, Northwest

Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Cedar Hill, HP, Trinity, Ryan, Granbury, Summit, Martin, Keller, Lamar, Northwest

Matt Stepp, @Matt_Stepp817: Cedar Hill, HP, Trinity, Ryan, Granbury, Summit, Martin, Central, Arlington, Northwest

Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Cedar Hill, HP, Trinity, Ryan, Granbury, Summit, Martin, Keller, Lamar, Northwest

Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: DeSoto, HP, Trinity, Ryan, Granbury, Summit, Martin, Central, Lamar, Northwest

Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Cedar Hill, HP, Trinity, Ryan, Granbury, Lake Ridge, Martin, Keller, Lamar, Northwest

Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Cedar Hill, HP, Trinity, Ryan, Granbury, Summit, Martin, Keller, Lamar, Northwest