High School Football
Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 11
The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2019 season.
Our esteemed cast of prognosticators
Gabe Brooks - Covers major college football recruiting in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma for 247Sports.com
Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor
Erin Hartigan - Host/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, New Orleans Pelicans, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Greg Powers - National recruiting expert for NextLevelAthlete.com
Ric Renner - Anchor/reporter on Fox Sports Southwest covering high school football, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, Big 12
Matt Stepp - High school football insider for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football
Greg Tepper - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Fox Sports Southwest high school football analyst
Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach
Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com
Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Season Record
Hartigan 67-33
Stepp 67-33
Tepper 66-34
Powers 66-34
Diggs 65-35
Brooks 64-36
Howell 61-39
Renner 60-40
Matthews 60-40
Gosset 59-41
Week 11 games
DeSoto vs Cedar Hill
Timberview vs Highland Park
Richland vs Trinity
Ryan vs Birdville
Granbury vs Saginaw
Lake Ridge vs Summit
Bowie vs Martin
Keller Central vs Keller
Arlington vs Lamar
North Side vs Northwest
PICKS
Gabe Brooks, @gabrieldbrooks: Cedar Hill, HP, Trinity, Ryan, Granbury, Summit, Martin, Keller, Lamar, Northwest
Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Cedar Hill, HP, Trinity, Ryan, Granbury, Summit, Martin, Central, Lamar, Northwest
Erin Hartigan, @ImErinHartigan: DeSoto, HP, Trinity, Ryan, Granbury, Summit, Martin, Central, Lamar, Northwest
Greg Powers, @NextLevelD1: DeSoto, HP, Trinity, Ryan, Granbury, Summit, Martin, Central, Arlington, Northwest
Ric Renner, @RicRenFSSW: Cedar Hill, HP, Trinity, Ryan, Granbury, Summit, Martin, Keller, Lamar, Northwest
Matt Stepp, @Matt_Stepp817: Cedar Hill, HP, Trinity, Ryan, Granbury, Summit, Martin, Central, Arlington, Northwest
Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Cedar Hill, HP, Trinity, Ryan, Granbury, Summit, Martin, Keller, Lamar, Northwest
Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: DeSoto, HP, Trinity, Ryan, Granbury, Summit, Martin, Central, Lamar, Northwest
Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Cedar Hill, HP, Trinity, Ryan, Granbury, Lake Ridge, Martin, Keller, Lamar, Northwest
Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Cedar Hill, HP, Trinity, Ryan, Granbury, Summit, Martin, Keller, Lamar, Northwest
