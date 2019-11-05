High School Football

Dallas-Fort Worth Class 5A Top 10 high school football rankings for Week 11

Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams remained undefeated in Week 10 and which suffered a loss.

Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 5A rankings for Week 11:

1. Frisco Lone Star (9-0), Previous (1): The Rangers beat Frisco Liberty 66-6. Next game vs. Frisco Heritage.

2. Denton Ryan (9-0), Previous (2): The Raiders beat Grapevine 61-13. Next game vs. Birdville.

3. Highland Park (8-1), Previous (3): The Scots beat Lancaster 42-35 in OT. Next game vs. Timberview.

4. Aledo (8-1), Previous (4): The Bearcats beat Joshua 42-0. Next game vs. Arlington Seguin.

5. Lancaster (7-2), Previous (5): The Tigers lost to Highland Park 42-35 in OT. Next game vs. Dallas Wilson.

6. Red Oak (8-1), Previous (7): The Hawks beat Dallas Spruce 63-6. Next game vs. Seagoville.

7. Burleson Centennial (9-1), Previous (8): The Spartans beat Arlington Seguin 47-20. Next game vs. bi-district.

8. Azle (9-1), Previous (9): The Hornets beat Saginaw 64-14. Next game vs. bi-district.

9. Ennis (8-1), Previous (10): The Lions beat Corsicana 30-21. Next game vs. Greenville.

10. Crowley (8-1), Previous (N/A): The Eagles beat Arlington Heights 48-0 in Week 9. Next game vs. Boswell.

