Richland rallies by Weatherford to clinch playoff spot as teams combine for 127 points

Richland went up 20-0 before Weatherford’s standout quarterback Ken Seals got warmed up, but the Rebels kept pace and their cushion en route to a 65-62 win over the Kangaroos at the Birdville Fine Arts/Athletic Complex on Friday night.

The win sealed a playoff spot for Richland as they improved to 4-5 and 4-1 in District 3-6A.

It took a blocked field goal attempt by Richland as the clock expired to secure the win, as Weatherford had driven down to the Rebels’ 14.

Richland scored on every first-half possession except the one play prior to the end of the half. They kept one drive alive by converting a fake punt for a 20-yard gain.

The Rebels’ passing game was working early.

Cole Benson hit on TD passes to CJ Nelson, CJ Baskerville (two scores) and Brandon Johnson in addition to a 28-yard field goal by Easton Barnes. Baskerville would finish with three TD catches and 13 total receptions and 156 yards.

Benson passed for 423 yards and six touchdowns.

Although Weatherford (6-3, 2-3) was forced to punt on its first two possessions without a first down, Seals, a Vanderbilt commit, started clicking.

Seals finished with 464 passing yards.

The ‘Roos scored on four consecutive possessions of their own — two TD passes, two runs — to draw up to a 37-27 halftime deficit.

A big turn may have come after Richland’s Jackson Wofford and Wil Fleischer combined for a 10-yard sack of Seals. But on the next play, Seals found Jordan Wheeler for a 28-yard TD with just 18 seconds remaining in the first half.

But Seals brought the ‘Roos back with an opening drive in the second half to pull the game to within 37-34, and the back-and-forth continued.

Benson had to leave the game late, but Jake Kennedy came in and led the game-winning drive, capped by a 10-yard pass to Seth Wells with just over 2:00 remaining.

Richland now finishes the regular season with Trinity on Friday. Weatherford will host L.D. Bell on Friday.