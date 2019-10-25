High School Football
UIL SNAPSHOT: Fort Worth area schools submit enrollment numbers for 2020-22 realignment
Friday, October 25 is UIL Snapshot day, the day schools announce enrollment numbers that will be used for the 2020-22 realignment.
The UIL will announce conference cutoff numbers in December. Realignment is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2020.
If you don’t see your school, please email snapshot numbers to bgosset@star-telegram.com.
The list will be updated as more numbers are submitted.
Here are the UIL cutoff numbers from the 2018-20 realignment:
Class 6A: 2,190 and above
Class 5A D1: 1,840-2,189
Class 5A D2: 1,150-1,839
Class 4A D1: 790-1,149
Class 4A D2: 505-789
Class 3A D1: 335-504
Class 3A D2: 225-334
Class 2A D1: 161.5-224
Class 2A D2: 105-161.4
Class 1A D1: 55.5-104.9
Class 1A D2: 55 and below
Snapshot numbers from Fort Worth area schools:
Aledo 1,859
Arlington Martin 3,590
Arlington Sam Houston 3,699
Benbrook 941
Birdville 2,108
Brewer 2,038
Brock 436
Burleson 1,700
Burleson Centennial 1,899
Cleburne 1,914
FW Arlington Heights 1,933
FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 1,012
FW Dunbar 908
FW Paschal 2,421
FW South Hills 1,874
FW Trimble Tech 1,700
Joshua 1,573
Justin Northwest 1,985
Keller 3,158
Keller Central 2,563
Keller Fossil Ridge 2,299
Keller Timber Creek 3,216
Kennedale 957
Lake Worth 949
Mansfield Legacy 2,209
Mansfield Summit 2,051
Mansfield Timberview 1,897
Saginaw 1,945
