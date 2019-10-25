UIL SNAPSHOT: Fort Worth area schools submit enrollment numbers for 2020-22 realignment

Friday, October 25 is UIL Snapshot day, the day schools announce enrollment numbers that will be used for the 2020-22 realignment.

The UIL will announce conference cutoff numbers in December. Realignment is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2020.

If you don’t see your school, please email snapshot numbers to bgosset@star-telegram.com.

The list will be updated as more numbers are submitted.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Here are the UIL cutoff numbers from the 2018-20 realignment:

Class 6A: 2,190 and above

Class 5A D1: 1,840-2,189

Class 5A D2: 1,150-1,839

Class 4A D1: 790-1,149

Class 4A D2: 505-789

Class 3A D1: 335-504

Class 3A D2: 225-334

Class 2A D1: 161.5-224

Class 2A D2: 105-161.4

Class 1A D1: 55.5-104.9

Class 1A D2: 55 and below

Snapshot numbers from Fort Worth area schools:

Aledo 1,859

Arlington Martin 3,590

Arlington Sam Houston 3,699

Benbrook 941

Birdville 2,108

Brewer 2,038

Brock 436

Burleson 1,700

Burleson Centennial 1,899

Cleburne 1,914

FW Arlington Heights 1,933

FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 1,012

FW Dunbar 908

FW Paschal 2,421

FW South Hills 1,874

FW Trimble Tech 1,700

Joshua 1,573

Justin Northwest 1,985

Keller 3,158

Keller Central 2,563

Keller Fossil Ridge 2,299

Keller Timber Creek 3,216

Kennedale 957

Lake Worth 949

Mansfield Legacy 2,209

Mansfield Summit 2,051

Mansfield Timberview 1,897

Saginaw 1,945