Keller softball all-star shortstop Alexa Langeliers commits to Louisiana-Lafayette

Keller junior shortstop Alexa Langeliers, who was named to the Class 6A state all-tournament team in May and Star-Telegram all-area team, announced her commitment to Louisiana-Lafayette on Wednesday.

“So very blessed and excited to announce that I’ve decided to continue my academic and softball career at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette! Geaux Cajuns,” she said on Twitter.

So very blessed and excited to announce that I've decided to continue my academic and softball career at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette! Geaux Cajuns pic.twitter.com/VvIldAfqeh — Alexa Langeliers (@AlexaLangeliers) October 24, 2019

Langeliers hit a team-high .522 as a freshman, which ranked her third in a season all-time in program history. She was named district utility player of the year as the Indians reached the 6A Region I final.

She added 47 hits, three home runs, seven triples and 36 RBIs.

As a sophomore, Langeliers was second on the team with 61 hits, fifth most in a season, to go with 11 doubles, nine triples, five home runs, 44 RBIs and 41 runs scored.

Langeliers batted 3 for 3 in the 6A state semifinals, where Keller fell to Katy 1-0.

Langeliers, who was named to the DFW Fast Pitch All-Metroplex team, is the younger sister of Keller and Baylor standout Shea Langeliers, who was drafted ninth overall by the Atlanta Braves in June.

DEEP FLY!!!@AlexaLangeliers one out home run to center. Keller 3-0 bot 3#txhssoftball pic.twitter.com/XYZB1wZOPy — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) May 23, 2019