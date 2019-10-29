Dallas-Fort Worth Class 5A Top 10 high school football rankings for Week 10

Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams remained undefeated in Week 9 and which suffered a loss.

Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 5A rankings for Week 10:

1. Frisco Lone Star (8-0), Previous (1): The Rangers beat Frisco Centennial 62-10. Next game vs. Frisco Liberty.

2. Denton Ryan (8-0), Previous (2): The Raiders beat RL Turner 42-0. Next game vs. Grapevine.

3. Highland Park (7-1), Previous (3): The Scots beat Sunset 79-0. Next game vs. Lancaster.

4. Aledo (7-1), Previous (4): The Bearcats beat University 77-10. Next game vs. Joshua

5. Lancaster (7-1), Previous (5): The Tigers beat Timberview 33-10. Next game vs. Highland Park.

6. The Colony (7-1), Previous (6): The Cougars beat Wakeland 38-14. Next game vs. Independence.

7. Red Oak (7-1), Previous (7): The Hawks beat Conrad 84-0. Next game vs. Spruce.

8. Burleson Centennial (8-1), Previous (8): The Spartans beat Joshua 49-16. Next game vs. Seguin.

9. Azle (8-1), Previous (9): The Hornets beat Brewer 53-13. Next game vs. Saginaw.

10. Ennis (7-1), Previous (10): The Lions beat Forney 52-0 in Week 8. Next game vs. Corsicana.

On the fence: Crowley, Birdville, Frisco