High School Football
Fort Worth area high school football leaders from Week 9
The 2019 Texas high school football season continues with Week 9 games.
Check out the Fort Worth area leaders in offense, defense, passing, rushing and receiving:
Please send stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com every Sunday.
OFFENSE
Aledo 592
Azle 544
Weatherford 527
Bowie 509
Burl. Centennial 496
Boswell 491
Glen Rose 485
Lake Ridge 452
Mansfield 446
Lake Worth 422
Carroll 420
Brock 418
Legacy 413
SW Christian 408
Martin 406
DEFENSE
Martin -22
Kennedale -16 (halftime)
All Saints -8
Brock -4
Mid. Heritage 29
Southwest 41
Birdville 105
Eastern Hills 109
Keller 120
Legacy 121
Byron Nelson 134
Carroll 148
Pantego 149
Diamond Hill Jarvis 151 (halftime)
Coll. Heritage 159
Arlington 177
SW Christian 177
Country Day 185
Bowie 185
Trinity Valley 196
PASSING
Jake Bishop, Aledo 319
Cole Benson, Richland 296
Ken Seals, Weatherford 286
Ryan Hollingsworth, Lake Country 278
Jack Dawson, Lamar 222
Adrian Hawkins, Lake Ridge 201
Garrison Haskell, Chisholm Trail 196
Quinn Ewers, Carroll 193
Gunner Hammond, Cleburne 193
Richard Rocquemore, Legacy 192
RUSHING
Donerio Davenport, Mansfield 249
Jaylon Jackson, Burl. Centennial 232
Drey Owen, Azle 222
Owen Allen, Carroll 218
Jacob Matlock, All Saints 211
Landry Choate, LD Bell 199
Demarye Walker, Birdville 191
Blake Myers, Burleson 188
Derrick Berry, Boswell 174
Clayton Kracy, Granbury 173
Ayo Adeyi, Legacy 168
Nicholas Rebolloso, Glen Rose 165
Myles Nash, SW Christian 162
Jonah Harrison, Pantego 154
Caleb Phillips, Lamar 146
Connor Brown, Country Day 138
Cody Mayberry, Boswell 136
Chris Craft, Martin 136
Cleo Chandler, Cleburne 135
Kutter Wilson, Brock 131
Braden St. Ama, Eaton 129
Kaden Bess, Timber Creek 125
Garrett Key, Aledo 120
Tremaine Forrest, Lake Worth 117
Cade Sumbler, Mid. Heritage 115
RECEIVING
Eric Mcalister, Azle 218
JoJo Earle, Aledo 163
CJ Baskerville, Richland 133
Nicholas Schwikal, Weatherford 126
Keylan Johnson, Mansfield 105
Jorden Wheeler, Weatherford 105
Da’Wain Lofton, North Side 97
Cam Brady, Lamar 91
Seth Wells, Richland 90
John Manero, Carroll 90
Cotis Martin, Mansfield 90
Comments