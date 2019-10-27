High School Football

Fort Worth area high school football leaders from Week 9

The 2019 Texas high school football season continues with Week 9 games.

Check out the Fort Worth area leaders in offense, defense, passing, rushing and receiving:

Please send stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com every Sunday.

OFFENSE

Aledo 592

Azle 544

Weatherford 527

Bowie 509

Burl. Centennial 496

Boswell 491

Glen Rose 485

Lake Ridge 452

Mansfield 446

Lake Worth 422

Carroll 420

Brock 418

Legacy 413

SW Christian 408

Martin 406

DEFENSE

Martin -22

Kennedale -16 (halftime)

All Saints -8

Brock -4

Mid. Heritage 29

Southwest 41

Birdville 105

Eastern Hills 109

Keller 120

Legacy 121

Byron Nelson 134

Carroll 148

Pantego 149

Diamond Hill Jarvis 151 (halftime)

Coll. Heritage 159

Arlington 177

SW Christian 177

Country Day 185

Bowie 185

Trinity Valley 196

PASSING

Jake Bishop, Aledo 319

Cole Benson, Richland 296

Ken Seals, Weatherford 286

Ryan Hollingsworth, Lake Country 278

Jack Dawson, Lamar 222

Adrian Hawkins, Lake Ridge 201

Garrison Haskell, Chisholm Trail 196

Quinn Ewers, Carroll 193

Gunner Hammond, Cleburne 193

Richard Rocquemore, Legacy 192

RUSHING

Donerio Davenport, Mansfield 249

Jaylon Jackson, Burl. Centennial 232

Drey Owen, Azle 222

Owen Allen, Carroll 218

Jacob Matlock, All Saints 211

Landry Choate, LD Bell 199

Demarye Walker, Birdville 191

Blake Myers, Burleson 188

Derrick Berry, Boswell 174

Clayton Kracy, Granbury 173

Ayo Adeyi, Legacy 168

Nicholas Rebolloso, Glen Rose 165

Myles Nash, SW Christian 162

Jonah Harrison, Pantego 154

Caleb Phillips, Lamar 146

Connor Brown, Country Day 138

Cody Mayberry, Boswell 136

Chris Craft, Martin 136

Cleo Chandler, Cleburne 135

Kutter Wilson, Brock 131

Braden St. Ama, Eaton 129

Kaden Bess, Timber Creek 125

Garrett Key, Aledo 120

Tremaine Forrest, Lake Worth 117

Cade Sumbler, Mid. Heritage 115

RECEIVING

Eric Mcalister, Azle 218

JoJo Earle, Aledo 163

CJ Baskerville, Richland 133

Nicholas Schwikal, Weatherford 126

Keylan Johnson, Mansfield 105

Jorden Wheeler, Weatherford 105

Da’Wain Lofton, North Side 97

Cam Brady, Lamar 91

Seth Wells, Richland 90

John Manero, Carroll 90

Cotis Martin, Mansfield 90

