Picking out the Top 10 Week 10 high school football games to watch in Dallas-Fort Worth

Which Dallas-Fort Worth area team is going to enter Week 11 with an undefeated record?

There are a ton of heavyweight matchups to watch in Week 10 as the 2019 Texas high school football season continues, so much so that it’s far too difficult to pick just 10.

But we dwindled down the candidates to these 10 best Week 10 games in DFW:

1. Highland Park at Lancaster

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

7:30 p.m. Friday

Highland Park (7-1, 5-0 District 6-5A Div. 1), the 3-time defending 5A Division 1 state champ, is No. 4 in the latest Dave Campbell’s state rankings. Lancaster (7-1, 5-0) is not far behind at No. 7.

The winner will win the district championship and clinch the No. 1 seed.

Highland Park won big in Week 9 against Dallas Sunset. Lancaster beat Timberview 33-10.

The Scots have outscored district opponents 339-12. The Tigers are close at 303-10.

2. Arlington Lamar vs. Arlington Bowie

7 p.m. Friday (Wilemon Stadium)

According to The Arlington Voice, the Lamar Vikings lead the series 27-8 vs. Bowie with wins in four of the last five meetings. Lamar (7-1, 4-1 District 4-6A) is 7-1 vs. Bowie (7-1, 5-0) at Wilemon Field; the Vols won 63-35 in 2012.

Bowie, which beat Paschal 58-6 in Week 9, has two rushers over 600 yards this season in Marsaillius Sims (701) and Drevvon Ponder (673).

Lamar remained in third place in district after its 45-13 win over Sam Houston. Quarterback Jack Dawson threw for 222 yards.

Arlington Bowie wide receiver Paul Alexander (2) goes in for a touchdown reception against Trimble Tech during the first half, Friday night, October 18, 2019 played at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth, TX. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

3. FW All Saints at Nolan Catholic

7 p.m. Friday

Nolan Catholic is one of 12 undefeated teams in Dallas-Fort Worth through nine weeks. The Vikings, No. 2 in the latest private school state rankings, are outscoring opponents 335-100.

The Vikings (8-0, 2-0 TAPPS DI-1) beat Midland Christian 28-13 in Week 9.

All Saints is having a bounce-back season with five wins. The Saints went 2-8 in 2018. The Saints (5-2, 2-0) outscored TC-Addison and Liberty Christian 76-35 during their 2-game winning streak.

Nolan running back Emeka Megwa (6) finds a huge hole to run and goes 78 yards for a touchdown against Celina during the first half, Friday night, September 13, 2019 play at Doskocil Stadium in Fort Worth, TX. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

4. Ennis at Corsicana

7:30 p.m. Friday

It’s Corsicana’s final game of the regular season and a win will put the Tigers (7-2, 6-1 District 8-5A D2) in sole possession of first place. The Tigers ride a 2-game winning streak.

Ennis (7-1, 6-0), No. 10 in the latest DFW 5A area rankings, is nearly scoring 40 points per game while while the Lions have allowed 14.6 points per game.

The Lions won last year’s matchup, 28-7.

5. Lewisville at Hebron

7 p.m. Friday

Friday’s night winner will hold down second place in District 6-6A; playoff teams as of Wednesday are Marcus (5-0), Lewisville (4-1), Hebron (4-1) and Flower Mound (3-2).

If those four teams go to the playoffs, Lewisville and FM will be Division 1 while Marcus and Hebron will be D2.

The Farmers haven’t allowed 100 points through eight games and are averaging nearly 45 points per game. Hebron’s defense is nearly as tough, allowing 18.8 points per game.

6. Frisco Independence at The Colony

7 p.m. Friday

If The Colony (7-1, 4-1) can win at home, the Cougars, who are No. 6 in the DFW 5A rankings, will clinch the No. 2 seed in District 5-5A D1. They still have an outside chance for the district title, No. 1 seed, but Lone Star will have to lose to Frisco Liberty and Frisco Heritage.

Independence (6-2, 3-2) will be in the driver’s seat for a playoff spot, but a loss will make things murky. The Knights are a game up for third over four different teams; Wakeland, Centennial, Little Elm and Heritage.

7. Allen at Prosper

7 p.m. Friday

Allen, No. 3 in the 6A state rankings, is two wins away from its ninth undefeated district championship. Allen (8-0, 5-0 District 9-6A) is outscoring opponents 339-161 this season.

Prosper (7-1, 4-1) and Dallas Jesuit have the same district record, but Prosper is third due to head-to-head.

If the playoffs started today, Prosper would be No. 2 in the Division 2 playoffs.

Prosper is outscoring opponents 313-122.

8. Saginaw at Azle

7 p.m. Friday

Azle clinched its second straight district title and No. 1 seed in Week 9 during a 53-13 win over Brewer. The Hornets (8-1, 7-0 District 3-5A D1) have gone 18-3 the last two seasons.

The Hornets have scored 437 points through nine games and have given up 211 points.

Saginaw bounced back with a Week 8 win over Brewer. The Rough Riders (6-2, 4-2) had a bye in Week 9 and are tied for third in district with Granbury (the two play in Week 11).

Boswell (3-3) plays Arlington Heights (2-4) on Friday.

Azle Hornets, including Jacob Edwardes (45) line up for the anthem before kickoff. The Grapevine Mustangs played the Axle Hornets on the opening night of Friday night football at Hornet Field in Azle, August 30, 2019. David Kent Special to the Star-Telegram

9. Dallas Kimball vs. South Oak Cliff

7 p.m. Thursday (Kincaide Stadium)

Both teams are 6-2 overall, but SOC is a game up in District 6-5A D2 at 4-1. Kimball is 3-2.

The Golden Bears are allowing just over 15.5 points per game and riding a 4-game winning streak.

Kimball beat Dallas Adamson 49-13 in Week 9.

10. Birdville vs. Colleyville Heritage

7 p.m. Friday (Mustang-Panther Stadium)

A Birdville win will set up the District 4-5A D1 championship against Denton Ryan in Week 11 for the second straight season. But first, the Hawks have to get past Heritage, which has won two in row.

The Hawks (6-2, 5-0) are riding a 5-game winning streak while outscoring opponents by more than 200 points.

Heritage came up with a big win over rival Grapevine, 28-7 in Week 9. The Panthers (5-3, 4-1) are averaging 47 points through five district games.

Colleyville Heritage running back Isaac Shabay (3) is stopped by Grapevine defensive back Jack Turner (4) during the first haif, Friday night, October 25, 2019 played at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine, TX. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

5 Others

Weatherford vs. Richland

Wilmer-Hutchins vs. Alvarado

Mesquite vs. Rockwall

Brock vs. Boyd

Lakeview Centennial vs. Rowlett