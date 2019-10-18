Fort Worth Eastern Hills wins shootout with North Side for most wins since 2008 season

Eastern Hills Highlanders football team in a 2015 game at Farrington Field in Fort Worth. Star-Telegram

It was an offensive showcase during Friday’s matinee at Farrington Field as Eastern Hills and North Side were both looking to end 11-year droughts.

But thanks to 550 yards of total offense and quarterback Adama Hudson, it was Eastern Hills that won its fifth game of the season, its most since 2008. Hudson threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 201 yards with three more scores as the Highlanders beat the Steers 60-41.

Leading 28-26 at halftime, Eastern Hills (5-3, 3-1 District 4-5A Division 2) outscored North Side 14-0 in the third quarter with a 6-yard TD run by Hudson. He also threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Enrique Lopez as the Highlanders led 42-26 after three.

North Side (3-4, 2-1), which was looking for its most wins since 2008, got a 3-yard TD run from Da’Wain Lofton, but it was answered by a 4-yard TD run from Lopez.

Steers’ QB Isaak Rosales hit Johnny Perez on a 51-yard TD pass to get North Side within 48-41 with 6:57 to play, but Eastern Hills tacked on two more scores.

Ronveon Johnson rushed in a score from the 7 and Hudson sealed the win with a 99-yard TD run. EHHS rushed 37 times for 392 yards. Johnson had 13 carries for 86 yards and two TDs. The Highlanders play Southwest on Oct. 24.

North Side led 7-0 with Rosales’ 8-yard touchdown pass to Adrian Gonzalez with 7:18 left in the first quarter.

Eastern Hills answered on the ensuing possession with a 1-yard TD run by Lopez. The Highlanders picked up 48 yards on the drive with a double-reverse flea-flicker from Hudson to freshman wideout Amarion Henry.

The Highlanders led 8-7 following the 2-point conversion.

The teams traded interceptions when Elyja Harper picked off a North Side pass, but the Steers got the ball back on the next play when Adrian Ponce picked off an Eastern Hills attempt.

However, North Side was forced to punt and six plays later, Eastern Hills extended the lead to 16-7 on an 8-yard TD run by Johnson with 9:14 left in the second quarter.

Facing a third-and-15 on the next drive, Rosales hit Lofton on a short pass. Lofton made a move to make two defenders miss down the sideline as he scored from 63 yards out to pull the Steers within 16-14 with 8:05 in the period.

Eastern Hills went up 22-14 on Hudson’s 32-yard pass to Lopez with 5:53 to play in the second, but 15 seconds later, Lofton returned the kickoff 83 yards to make it 22-20.

Both teams would score one more time in the first half.

Hudson scored on a 2-yard run. He scrambled for 39 yards on the drive to put Eastern Hills ahead 28-20. Andrew Anguiano’s 11-yard TD catch got North Side within 28-26 at intermisson.

Rosales threw for 192 yards and four TDs, and added 48 yards rushing. Lofton accounted for 128 yards on offense and two TDs. North Side gets Wyatt on Oct. 25.