North Side beats Southwest two days after game was postponed due to inclement weather

SHARE COPY LINK

No one on the current coaching staff at North Side could remember the last time the Steers defeated Fort Worth Southwest, but they won’t forget Saturday’s victory over the Raiders.

The Steers will also long remember Jayden Lopez’s fumble recovery with 3:42 left to play that helped North Side secure a 33-29 District 4-5A Division II win at Clark Stadium.

The game which started on Thursday night was postponed because of inclement weather and resumed at the start of the second quarter on Saturday.

The victory also erased all memories of last year’s 57-7 win by Southwest. Over the past five seasons, the Raiders had outscored the Steers 288-90.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

North Side (3-3, 2-0) put the game away after Lopez’s fumble recovery on a Raiders kickoff return. Southwest had no timeouts remaining and the Steers were able to run out the clock to secure the victory.

Southwest lead 8-7 as the game started Saturday and the Raiders tacked on two touchdowns quickly for a 22-7 lead with 6:58 left to play before halftime.

First, Caleb Ollison ran 19 yards for a score and then LaDarius Rucker scooped up a fumble and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown. Ollison finished with 48 yards on 10 carries and threw for 188 yards.

On its next possession, North Side chopped the Raiders lead to 22-13 when Da’Wain Lofton scored on a two-yard run. It was the second of three touchdowns runs by Lofton, who finished with 60 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Facing a fourth-and-four at Southwest 35, the Raiders attempted a fake punt but punter C’ing Blanton pass was incomplete with 1:40 to play in the first half.

North Side took full advantage of the opportunity by driving 35 yards on three plays to score on an eight-yard pass from Isaak Rosales to Andrew Anguiano that cut Southwest’s lead to 22-20.

Southwest regained the lead at 29-20 with 7:55 to play in the third quarter when the Raiders scored off a fake field goal. Ollison, the holder, rolled out and hit Anthony Adams for an eight-yard score. Adams caught seven passes for 115 yards.

Lofton got the Steers to within 29-27 when he returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a score.

With 3:52 to play in the game, Lofton scored on a one-yard run that gave North Side at 33-29 lead. The score capped a nine-play, 70-yard drive.

North Side’s Jorge Aguirre paced the Steers’ running game with 15 carries for 77 yards.