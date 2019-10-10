High School Football

Inclement weather pushes up these DFW area high school football games Thursday night

Check out the latest time changes on these Dallas-Fort Worth area high school football games for Thursday, October 10, 2019 (Weather forecast).

Send any updates to bgosset@star-telegram.com.

Lucas Lovejoy vs. Frisco Reedy

5:30 p.m. Memorial Stadium, Frisco

Quinlan Ford vs. Midlothian Heritage

5:30 p.m. Midlothian ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium

Justin Northwest vs. FW Wyatt

6 p.m. Scarborough-Handley Field

FW North Side vs. FW Southwest

6 p.m. Clark Stadium

FW Trimble Tech vs. FW Paschal

6 p.m. Farrington Field

Denton Guyer vs. Timber Creek

6 p.m. Keller ISD Complex

Birdville vs. Carrollton Creekview

6 p.m. Standridge Stadium

Plano vs. McKinney

6 p.m. McKinney ISD Stadium

Texarkana Texas vs. Mesquite Poteet

6 p.m. Mesquite Memorial Staduim

Check out the rest of Thursday’s schedule here

