Inclement weather pushes up these DFW area high school football games Thursday night
Check out the latest time changes on these Dallas-Fort Worth area high school football games for Thursday, October 10, 2019 (Weather forecast).
Send any updates to bgosset@star-telegram.com.
Lucas Lovejoy vs. Frisco Reedy
5:30 p.m. Memorial Stadium, Frisco
Quinlan Ford vs. Midlothian Heritage
5:30 p.m. Midlothian ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium
Justin Northwest vs. FW Wyatt
6 p.m. Scarborough-Handley Field
FW North Side vs. FW Southwest
6 p.m. Clark Stadium
FW Trimble Tech vs. FW Paschal
6 p.m. Farrington Field
Denton Guyer vs. Timber Creek
6 p.m. Keller ISD Complex
Birdville vs. Carrollton Creekview
6 p.m. Standridge Stadium
Plano vs. McKinney
6 p.m. McKinney ISD Stadium
Texarkana Texas vs. Mesquite Poteet
6 p.m. Mesquite Memorial Staduim
