Cold blast headed for Fort Worth; severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Red River area

A cold blast of autumn is just hours away in North Texas, and coats and heavy wool socks should be within reach.

Forecasters say a cold north wind should arrive about 7 p.m. Thursday, and showers and thunderstorms also will be in North Texas.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the counties near the Red River until 8 p.m. Thursday. Some of the storms could have 70 mph winds and large hail.

The watch does not include Fort Worth, but Tarrant County residents should see rain. Chance of rain is at 100 percent on Thursday night.

Rainfall totals could be at a half inch to an inch in some North Texas neighborhoods.

But it will be the cold front that will bring a chill to North Texans.

The high on Friday should be 60, and North Texas will feel the cold on Saturday morning.

“We are looking at the mid-30s in counties near the Red River,” said meteorologist Patricia Sanchez at the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth on Thursday. “In the Fort Worth area, temperatures could be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.”

The high on Saturday will be 51.

Autumn temperatures come back on Sunday as forecasters say the daytime high should be 79.

Columbus Day should be sunny with a high of 85.

Rain chances return on Tuesday and Wednesday, when highs will be in the 80s to upper 70s.