A 40-degree temperature dive in 12 hours as another cold front lurches through region

After a protracted period of dogged heat, temperatures across North Texas on Friday will be about 20 degrees below normal.

First, though, Thursday will again be quite hot. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 90s, and the heat index is forecast to be in the upper 90s, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers and thunderstorms will arrive in the region on Thursday evening along a cold front, the weather service said.

Damaging winds are possible in Tarrant County, but there will be greater peril outside Fort Worth.

“Most of the severe weather should be north of 380,” said David Bonnette, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth, referring to the U.S. highway.

Then, at last, crisp air.

On Friday morning, temperatures in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area will be about 50 degrees and climb toward 60 degrees in the afternoon, Bonnette said.