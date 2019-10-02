Will it finally cool off in North Texas? Cold front could drop low temperatures into 50s

Cooler temperatures are headed to Fort Worth this weekend. swilson@star-telegram

Cooler whether may finally arrive in North Texas.

Not quite fall weather, but getting closer.

Temperatures will be above normal through the week, but by Sunday the National Weather Service in Fort Worth predicts a cold front will move into Dallas-Fort Worth, bringing a chance for rain and slightly cooler temperatures.

Highs will remain around 90 degrees or higher through Sunday, but lows will begin to dip. Over the weekend, with a 20 to 30% change for rain, lows will be in the 70s. Tuesday’s forecast high is around 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Morning lows will dip into the upper 50s Sunday, Monday and Tuesday mornings, the lowest temperatures since May.

September was the hottest on record in North Texas, with only Sept. 19 being below average.

The hot conditions and a lack of rain has put much of Texas in a drought, according to Texas A&M Forest Service. Earlier this week Tarrant County banned outdoor burning for the rest of the year.