Texas drought: Tarrant County bans outdoor burning for 90 days

With much of North Texas facing drought conditions, Tarrant County has banned outdoor burning for the next 90 days.

A string of near 100 degree days and little rainfall has placed much of Texas in a drought, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. As of Tuesday, a drought index showed the Dallas-Fort Worth area in the most extreme level of drought. The risk of wildfires is greater during periods of drought.

That’s prompted the Tarrant County Fire Marshal to request a burn ban until the end of the year. Violating the burn ban is a class C Misdemeanor and punishable of a fine up to $500.00.

Residents in rural areas of Tarrant County are also asked to keep an area of about 30 feet mowed around their homes and outbuildings to prevent a fire from reaching structures.