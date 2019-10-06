Sweat, soakings and fall temperatures are what forecasters say will be in North Texas

SHARE COPY LINK

North Texans will sweat for a few more hours Sunday in near record temperatures, but a Canadian cold front arrives packing autumn, rain and and cooler temperatures.

If that’s not enough, another cold front makes its way to North Texas later in the week, bringing with it much cooler temperatures.

Officially, autumn arrived on Sept. 23, but North Texans haven’t seen much of it. Temperatures have been in the 90s with high humidity levels.

On Sunday afternoon, forecasters say the temperature could reach 95 at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport. The record high is 96 degrees which has been reached twice, 1939 and 1956, according to records with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

But the cold front arrives about 5 p.m. Sunday and it will bring with it a broken line of showers and thunderstorms.

“It will be a cool down,” said meteorologist Jason Goodwin at the NWS office in Fort Worth in a telephone interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Sunday.

North winds will bring the temperatures to about 80 degrees at about 7 p.m. Sunday, and it will be in the upper 60s by midnight.

“Monday will truly be a nice day,” Goodwin said.

The daytime temperature on Monday will be about 73 in Fort Worth. And the humidity levels also will be lower, according to the NWS forecast.

Temperatures will get back in the 80s later in the week, but a much stronger cold front arrives in North Texas late Thursday or early Friday.

More cooler temperatures and rain are in the forecast for Friday.

Forecasters say the high on Friday should be about 64 degrees. The low on Saturday morning will be 45, real autumn and pumpkin spice weather.