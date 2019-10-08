Dallas-Fort Worth Class 6A Top 10 high school football rankings for Week 7

SHARE COPY LINK

Which Dallas-Fort Worth teams improved to 6-0 in Week 6 and which suffered a loss.

Here is a look at the Dallas-Fort Worth Class 6A rankings for Week 7:

1. Duncanville (5-0), Previous (1): The Panthers beat Skyline 61-0. Next game vs. Lake Highlands.

2. Allen (5-0), Previous (2): The Eagles beat McKinney 49-21 in Week 5. Next game vs. Plano East.

3. Southlake Carroll (5-0), Previous (4): The Dragons beat Guyer 46-34. Next game vs. Byron Nelson.

4. DeSoto (5-0), Previous (5): The Eagles beat Lake Ridge 63-28 in Week 5. Next game vs. Mansfield.

5. Euless Trinity (6-0), Previous (7): The Trojans beat SA Central 49-24. Next game vs. Haltom.

6. Denton Guyer (4-1), Previous (3): The Wildcats lost to Carroll 46-34. Next game vs. Timber Creek.

7. Arlington (5-0), Previous (6): The Colts beat Paschal 73-14. Next game vs. Arlington Bowie.

8. Prosper (5-0), Previous (8): The Eagles beat Plano East 42-0 in Week 5. Next game vs. Dallas Jesuit.

9. Arlington Martin (4-1), Previous (9): The Warriors beat North Crowley 57-0. Next game vs. Sam Houston.

10. Cedar Hill (3-2), Previous (10): The Longhorns beat Waxahachie 63-34 in Week 5. Next game vs. Summit.

On the fence: Summit, Keller Central, Rockwall