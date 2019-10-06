Dallas-Fort Worth football teams undefeated through Week 6 of the 2019 season

SHARE COPY LINK

Here’s a look at all the schools in DFW that are still undefeated through Week 6.

If you don’t see your school, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com.

Allen

Argyle

Arlington

Dallas Christian

Dallas Kimball

Dallas Life Oak Cliff

Decatur

Denton Ryan

DeSoto

Duncanville

Euless Trinity

Frisco

Frisco Independence

Frisco Lone Star

Gainesville

Grandview

Mansfield Summit

Muenster Sacred Heart

Nolan Catholic

Pottsboro

Prosper

Southlake Carroll

Springtown

Sunnyvale

The Colony

