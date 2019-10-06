High School Football
Dallas-Fort Worth football teams undefeated through Week 6 of the 2019 season
Here’s a look at all the schools in DFW that are still undefeated through Week 6.
If you don’t see your school, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com.
Argyle
Arlington
Dallas Christian
Dallas Kimball
Dallas Life Oak Cliff
Decatur
Denton Ryan
DeSoto
Frisco
Frisco Independence
Frisco Lone Star
Gainesville
Grandview
Mansfield Summit
Muenster Sacred Heart
Nolan Catholic
Pottsboro
Prosper
Springtown
Sunnyvale
The Colony
