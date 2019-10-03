Arlington Bowie runs away from Sam Houston, Volunteers start 2-0 in district play

SHARE COPY LINK

Arlington Bowie’s rushing attack ensured the Volunteers will continue their recent dominance over in-town rival Sam Houston.

Quarterback Drevvon Ponder rushed for 172 yards on 16 carries and also completed 11-of-16 passes for 106 yards with three total touchdowns as the Volunteers rode 407 rushing yards to cruise past the Texans 44-13 Thursday night at Wilemon Field.

Bowie leads the all-time series 21-14-1 and, with the win, the Volunteers improved to 2-0 in District 4-6A play for the third time in four years.

In addition to Ponder’s brilliance in the run-pass option game for Bowie, the Volunteers also received 124 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Marsaillus Sims, including a 55-yarder in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach.

Bowie (4-1, 2-0) scored on its first two possessions to race out to a 13-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.

Sims bulldozed his way from the 4 on the fifth play of the first Volunteer possession for the TD. Bowie overcame first-and-25 on its next drive with Ponder breaking through a host of missed tackles by Sam Houston (2-3, 1-1) for a 37-yard scoring run.

Sam Houston had to work through multiple penalties and missed tackles on defense in the early-going, but the Texans finally worked through those mistakes in the opening minute of the second quarter.

Jyden Hollie ran the quarterback keeper from 3 yards out to reduce the Bowie lead to 13-7.

Hollie completed 9-of-22 passes for 152 yards with a touchdown. Exzavier Thomas was the workhorse for Sam Houston’s rushing attack, finishing with 109 yards on 19 carries.

Bowie was quick to respond. Sam Houston sent multiple blitzers in the direction of Ponder on the eighth play of the next Volunteer drive, but the junior signal-caller diagnosed the play quickly. He proceeded to complete a screen pass to Paul Alexander, who wheeled past Texan defenders for a catch-and-run 9-yard TD pass and a 20-7 lead.

Sam Houston appeared that it was going to cut that advantage to one possession on its next drive.

Hollie threw a pass to his right that Willie Jones initially bobbled, but caught on the rebound and ran 65 yards to the Bowie 10. The Volunteers’ defense held the Texans out of the end zone with an incomplete pass that was thrown out of bounds in the back of the end zone to force a turnover on downs.

Bowie and Sam Houston exchanged touchdowns later in the quarter. Ponder darted 51 yards for a score and a 27-7 Volunteers lead.

Four plays later, Bryce Oliver caught the ball nine yards down field and was sprung to the end zone on a great seal block from Jones to complete a 52-yard catch-and-run TD. Bowie’s lead was trimmed to 14 points.

But with time winding down in the first half, Ponder put one final exclamation on a electric first two quarters of action for the Bowie junior. He ran the keeper 25 yards around the left end to set up a 32-yard field goal for Jordan Castro as time expired to end the first half. Castro’s field goal gave the Volunteers a 30-13 lead going into the locker room.

Arlington awaits Bowie Oct. 11 while Sam Houston looks to get back on track against Martin the same night.